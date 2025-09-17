Groq Raises $750 Million as Inference Demand Surges

The investment strengthens Groq's role in the American AI Stack, delivering fast, affordable compute worldwide.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Groq, the pioneer in AI inference, today announced $750 million in new financing at a post-money valuation of $6.9 billion. The round was led by Disruptive with significant investment from Blackrock, Neuberger Berman, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners and a large US-based West Coast mutual fund manager. The raise also included continued support from Samsung, Cisco, D1, Altimeter, 1789 Capital and Infinitum.

Groq powers more than two million developers and Fortune 500 companies with fast, affordable compute and is growing its presence globally, building on existing data centers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

"Inference is defining this era of AI, and we're building the American infrastructure that delivers it with high speed and low cost." - Jonathan Ross, Groq Founder and CEO

The White House recently issued an executive order promoting the export of the American AI Technology Stack, emphasizing the global deployment of US-origin AI technology. Groq is playing a central role, with their American-built inference infrastructure already powering developers and enterprises worldwide.

Disruptive, a Dallas-based growth investment firm, has backed some of the most transformative and successful companies in the last decade, including large investments in Palantir, Airbnb, Spotify, Shield AI, Hims, Databricks, Stripe, Slack and many other AI leaders and AI adjacent businesses. Disruptive has invested nearly $350 million in Groq.

"As AI expands, the infrastructure behind it will be as essential as the models themselves," said Alex Davis, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Disruptive. "Groq is building that foundation, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with Jonathan and his team in this next chapter of explosive growth."

Groq is the inference infrastructure that powers AI with the speed and cost it requires. Founded in 2016, the company created the LPU and GroqCloud to ensure compute is faster and more affordable. Today, Groq is a key part of the American AI Stack and trusted by more than two million developers and many of the world's leading Fortune 500 companies.

