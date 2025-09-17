Live Ventures, Inc.: Live Ventures' Diverse Portfolio Is Its Ultimate Superpower

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) isn't the kind of company that waits around for Wall Street to hand it a narrative. It writes its own. The business has been built patiently, piece by piece, with acquisitions that don't always make headlines but almost always make sense. CEO and President Jon Isaac has spent more than a decade proving that boring can be beautiful, especially when boring means stable, cash-producing, and expandable.

LIVE isn't about trying to ride a headline trend or hope to score from a moonshot. It's about buying quality companies, letting them breathe, and watching them produce. The beauty of this approach is not in one star performer but in the combined strength of a diverse portfolio that covers multiple industries, multiple markets, and multiple ways to win.

People often underestimate how powerful that model is until the results start stacking. Live Ventures shows that there's nothing dull about building a fortress of real businesses, particularly when those businesses generate cash, support one another across cycles, and keep compounding value year after year. That kind of execution is rare in the small-cap space, and it's exactly what gives this company its edge.

A LIVE Portfolio That Proves a Point

At Marquis Industries, the carpet and flooring business is vertically integrated from yarn extrusion to finished rolls, giving the company total control that translates straight into margin magic. By owning the entire chain of production, Marquis can pivot quickly on costs, quality, and output, putting it in a stronger position than competitors who outsource critical steps.

Vintage Stock thrives in the nostalgia economy, where old comics, video games, and LPs find new homes through customers who keep coming back because they love the hunt as much as the product. In an era when big-box retailers come and go, Vintage Stock has carved out staying power by betting on collectors and communities rather than fads.

Precision Marshall Steel provides the industrial backbone, serving clients that demand reliability and pay for quality because shortcuts aren't an option. Flooring Liquidators has planted its flag across California and Nevada with more than twenty warehouse-style stores and design centers that capture entire projects from flooring to cabinetry to countertops, installation included. What ties them all together is a simple truth: none of these businesses need hype to survive. They rely on customers who buy because they need to, or because they want to, and that's the difference between flash and foundation.

LIVE's Numbers Tell an Impressive Story

That foundation showed its strength in the numbers this year. In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, Live Ventures pulled in about $107 million in revenue, but the real highlight was adjusted EBITDA jumping nearly 45% to $6.4 million. Retail-Entertainment revenue grew almost 10% year over year, while steel operations more than doubled their operating income. The gains didn't come from luck; they came from disciplined margin management across the board.

Then the third quarter confirmed the momentum. Revenue landed at $112.5 million, and while the top line dipped from the prior year, the company proved that earnings power matters more than raw volume. Gross margin climbed to 34%, operating income shot up to $8.0 million, and net income flipped from a $2.9 million loss to a $5.4 million profit. Diluted earnings per share went from negative 91 cents to a positive $1.24, and adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $13.2 million.

What began as a company with nearly zero top-line revenue has evolved into a diversified holding enterprise on pace to generate $500 million annually. The trajectory alone would be impressive, but paired with its buy-and-hold discipline, Live Ventures is beginning to resemble a mini-Berkshire Hathaway-an operator of operators with the patience to let its portfolio flourish.

A Valuation That Doesn't Match Fundamentals

And yet, here's where the story gets even more interesting. As of September 2025, Live Ventures carried a market cap of about $57.9 million with only 3.07 million shares outstanding . Its net assets, by contrast, stood at roughly $94.3 million. In other words, the market is valuing the entire company at well below the value of what it owns on paper.

That disconnect doesn't last forever. Either earnings keep compounding until the gap closes, or the market starts to recognize the company closer to where its assets and profits suggest it should be. The market may not be efficient in the short run, but it tends to reward companies that keep turning in results like these. Over time, consistency has a way of cutting through the noise.

That's why it's rare to find a company with such a mix of steady, cash-producing businesses, widening margins, and a market value that sits below the assets it already holds. The gap between what the company owns and how it's priced makes the story even more compelling, because it suggests there's more strength here than the numbers on a stock chart alone might show.

Confidence Voted With Dollars

With more than $37 million in liquidity at the end of the third quarter, Live Ventures has the flexibility to expand operations, strengthen its balance sheet, or pursue the next acquisition that fits its sweet spot. That war chest gives management the ability to act without waiting for markets to turn in their favor.

The confidence isn't just on paper either. Back in March, Jon Isaac personally bought nearly 56,000 shares in the open market, a move that said more than any press release ever could about his faith in the company's future. Executives love to talk about alignment with shareholders. It's rare to see one write that kind of check to prove it.

When leadership puts money where its mouth is, when liquidity is strong, and when earnings are accelerating, you have the makings of a story that's hard to ignore. The market wants proof, not promises, and Live Ventures has been delivering on both lines.

Proof Over Promises is the Greatest Value Driver

Which is why Live Ventures doesn't have to invent a future to justify its existence. It already owns profitable businesses that make real products for real customers. It's diversified across industries in a way that cushions volatility while multiplying opportunity. It's shown, quarter after quarter, that margins can be widened, income can be grown, and value can be compounded.

This isn't a narrative about potential. It's a narrative about performance. Live Ventures operates in the middle-market sweet spot, where acquisitions are sized right for meaningful impact, improvements are clear and measurable, and the long-term approach allows value to build steadily over time.

The results from Q2 and Q3 prove the model works, the leadership is disciplined, and the balance sheet is strong enough to keep the flywheel spinning. It's a company that may not flood the news cycle with buzzwords, but it rewards anyone paying attention. And in a market crowded with companies selling hope, Live Ventures is selling proof.

Forward-Looking Statements

This article was prepared by Hawk Point Media Group, LLC and may contain information, views, or opinions regarding the future expectations, plans, and prospects of Live Ventures, Inc. that constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts and are based on assumptions, beliefs, and expectations regarding future economic and operating performance. Although Hawk Point Media Group, LLC believes such statements are made in good faith and based on information available at the time of writing, there can be no assurance that the expectations expressed will prove accurate. Live Ventures, Inc. and Hawk Point Media Group, LLC undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, industry conditions, regulatory developments, economic trends, and risks identified in Live Ventures, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of publication.

Accuracy & Disclosure Statement: Hawk Point Media Group, LLC (HPM) works on a retainer basis with IR Agency, Inc. to provide press release, editorial, digital media, and consulting services. Accordingly, IR Agency, Inc. may engage HPM to create content relating to multiple public companies during the term of its retainer. Up to ten thousand dollars of the retainer received may be allocated toward the creation and syndication of the content printed above. Because of this arrangement, this content should be considered sponsored content. The information contained herein is based on sources believed to be reliable, including publicly available filings, company disclosures, and direct website content, and is accurate to the best of our knowledge at the time of creation. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. At the time of creation, HPM does not own, buy, sell, or trade securities of the companies covered. Any reproduction or syndication of this content must include this statement. This disclosure is made in accordance with Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, the Federal Trade Commission's Endorsement Guides, and other applicable regulations governing sponsored investment content.

EMAIL contact for this release: info@hawkpointmedia.com

SOURCE: Live Ventures, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/live-ventures-diverse-portfolio-is-its-ultimate-superpower-nasdaq-live-1074587