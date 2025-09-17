Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - Bighorn Web Solutions, a leading eCommerce agency, has introduced its new Magento-Epicor P21 Data Connector.

The connector is a purpose-built integration module that directly links Magento/Adobe Commerce with Epicor Prophet 21 ERP, eliminating the need for third-party middleware.





This new connector empowers merchants, giving them full ownership of their integration code and solution, while allowing faster and more reliable delivery of data transfers.

The connector was designed to address a common challenge for Epicor P21 merchants: the cost and complexity of middleware-based integrations.

With Bighorn's direct-connect approach, businesses can synchronize product catalogs, order data, and customer information without relying on external SaaS providers. This approach eliminates recurring subscription fees and reduces risks associated with third-party dependency.

"We built this module because we understand that Epicor P21 merchants have long struggled when it comes to flexible, dependable and affordable data connectors. Our new data connector helps give businesses a direct, dependable connection to their ERP that puts them in full control, without the ongoing costs or limitations of the middleware solutions merchants are struggling with today," said Caleb Bradley, Founder and CEO of Bighorn Web Solutions.

Bradley also mentions that while the connector is currently optimized for Epicor P21, it can be tailored to integrate with additional systems, including NetSuite, which is now in development.

Each deployment is customizable to merchant-specific requirements, with Bighorn offering long-term support and enhancements as business needs evolve.

To learn more about their Magento data connector, please visit https://bighornwebsolutions.com/epicor-erp/.

About Bighorn Web Solutions

Bighorn Web Solutions is a U.S.-based enterprise-grade e-commerce agency rooted in the Rocky Mountain region, comprised of senior-level engineers who are specialists, not generalists. With deep expertise in its respective niches, the agency understands how to position you to stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

