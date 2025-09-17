Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - Snow Lake Resources Ltd., d/b/a Snow Lake Energy (NASDAQ: LITM) ("Snow Lake"), a uranium exploration and development company, announces excellent initial drill results on its Pine Ridge Uranium Project ("Pine Ridge"), located in the prolific Powder River Basin in Wyoming, a 50/50 joint venture (the "Joint Venture") with Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited ("GUE").
The Joint Venture has completed a total of 33 holes on Pine Ridge, for a total of 12,540m (41,140 ft) of drilling. The drilling has delivered encouraging intercepts including 1.1m at 780 ppm U3O8 within a broader interval of 3.5m at 540 ppm U3O8, and including 1.2m at 1,320 ppm U3O8 within a broader interval of 2.0m at 920 ppm U3O8.
Highlights
- Drill results from the first 33 drill holes confirm the strong potential of Pine Ridge
- Wide-spaced drilling focused on aggressively exploring near-surface roll front mineralisation, returned encouraging results, including:
- 2.0m at 0.092% (920 ppm) U3O8 from 314.8m in PR25-017, including
- 1.2m at 0.132% (1,320 ppm) U3O8 from 315.0m
- 2.3m at 0.071% (710 ppm) U3O8 from 411.6m in PR25-008 including
- 1.7m at 0.085% (850 ppm) U3O8 from 411.9m
- 1.4m at 0.035% (350 ppm) U3O8 from 237.3m in PR25-004
- 1.1m at 0.031% (310 ppm) U3O8 from 334.0m in PR25-005
- 2.1m at 0.034% (340 ppm) U3O8 from 348.1m in PR25-007
- 1.8m at 0.042% (420 ppm) U3O8 from 388.0 in PR25-009
- 3.5m at 0.054% (540 ppm) U3O8 from 321.3m in PR25-031, including
- 1.1m at 0.078% (780 ppm) U3O8 from 321.4m
- 1.8m at 0.060% (600 ppm) U3O8 from 350.4m in PR25-023 including
- 1.2m at 0.073% (730 ppm) U3O8 from 350.5m
- 4.0m at 0.035% (350 ppm) U3O8 from 315.3m in PR25-027
- 2.1m at 0.048% (480 ppm) U3O8 from 276.1m in PR25-033
- 1.4m at 0.046% (460 ppm) U3O8 from 378.6m in PR25-020
- Drilling is ongoing and is expected to continue through to the end of November 2025
CEO Remarks
"We are very pleased and encouraged with the initial drill results from our Pine Ridge uranium project in the Powder River Basin, Wyoming. The wide spaced drilling, designed to target roll-front uranium deposits, has confirmed the presence of redox boundaries and uranium mineralization, and continues to demonstrate the strong development potential of Pine Ridge. Our drill program will continue through the second half of 2025 as we target a maiden mineral resource estimate by year end," said Frank Wheatley, CEO of Snow Lake.
Figure 1
Drilling at the Pine Ridge Uranium Project in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming, USA.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9547/266678_3c46f297e4ab295b_001full.jpg
Drill Program
Ongoing results are very encouraging as they have confirmed and further defined the original concept of multiple redox boundaries that are hosted by numerous sand horizons. The drill program was designed to test high-priority areas that were outlined by historical drilling with drill centers of approximately 150m (500 ft.). Drill results will continue to be evaluated, and infill drilling will take place to further outline roll front deposits and develop an inferred mineral resource estimate.
Details of drill results and drill collars are set out in Schedule A.
Figure 2
Detailed map showing the locations and results of the first and second series of holes drilled at the Pine Ridge Project. Intervals reported at a cutoff of 200 ppm and a thickness of >0.3m.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9547/266678_3c46f297e4ab295b_002full.jpg
Pine Ridge Uranium Project - Overview
Pine Ridge is an In-Situ Recovery (ISR) uranium exploration project located in the southwestern Powder River Basin of Wyoming, the premier U.S. uranium basin. Pine Ridge is surrounded by existing uranium projects held by UEC and Cameco and is also located only ~15km from Cameco's Smith Ranch Mill, which has a licensed capacity of 5.5Mlbs U3O8 p.a. The Smith Ranch mill is one of the largest uranium production facilities in the U.S.
Figure 3
Pine Ridge Uranium Project and Adjacent Properties
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9547/266678_3c46f297e4ab295b_003full.jpg
Qualified Person
Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ron Scott PhD, PGeo, who is a Qualified Person as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation S-K 1300.
About Snow Lake Resources Ltd.
Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is a Canadian nuclear fuel cycle and critical minerals company listed on (NASDAQ: LITM), with a portfolio of American focused uranium projects, together with interests in next-generation uranium enrichment and advanced reactor technology. The Pine Ridge Uranium project is an exploration stage project located in Wyoming, United States. Snow Lake also holds a portfolio of additional exploration stage critical minerals projects located in Manitoba and Namibia, as well as investments in a number of public companies with critical minerals assets, including antimony, rare earths, and lithium in North America. Learn more at www.snowlakeenergy.com.
Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the "safe harbor" provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements with regard to Snow Lake Resources Ltd. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Snow Lake Resources Ltd.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Some of these risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our registration statements and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Snow Lake Resources Ltd. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.
Schedule A
Drill results for the first 17 holes are shown in Table 1 below and the collar details are shown in Table 2.
|Hole-ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Thickness (m)
|Avg eU3O8%
|U3O8 (ppm)
|GxT (m%)
|PR25-004
|225.8
|226.3
|0.5
|0.026
|260
|0.01
|and
|233.8
|234.1
|0.3
|0.024
|240
|0.01
|and
|237.3
|238.6
|1.4
|0.035
|350
|0.05
|PR25-005
|331.8
|332.1
|0.3
|0.021
|210
|0.01
|and
|334.0
|335.1
|1.1
|0.031
|310
|0.03
|PR25-007
|343.5
|344.1
|0.6
|0.032
|320
|0.02
|and
|348.1
|350.2
|2.1
|0.034
|340
|0.07
|and
|356.0
|357.1
|1.1
|0.027
|270
|0.03
|and
|363.9
|364.5
|0.6
|0.024
|240
|0.01
|PR25-008
|411.6
|413.9
|2.3
|0.071
|710
|0.16
|including
|411.9
|413.6
|1.7
|0.085
|850
|0.14
|PR25-009
|388.0
|389.8
|1.8
|0.042
|420
|0.08
|PR25-013
|397.6
|398.0
|0.5
|0.024
|240
|0.01
|PR25-016
|315.6
|316.8
|1.2
|0.038
|380
|0.05
|and
|325.1
|325.8
|0.8
|0.042
|420
|0.03
|PR25-017
|311.3
|311.6
|0.3
|0.024
|240
|0.01
|and
|314.8
|316.8
|2.0
|0.092
|920
|0.18
|including
|315.0
|316.2
|1.2
|0.132
|1,320
|0.16
Table 1: Uranium intercepts from the first seventeen completed holes. Minimum reported thicknesses are >0.3m and grade 0.02% U3O8. "Including" intervals are compiled at a cutoff of 0.05% U3O8.
|HoleID
|Easting
(83_13)
|Northing
(83_13)
|Elev
(m)
|Azimuth
(top of hole)
|Dip
(top of hole)
|TD
(m)
|PR25-001
|436976
|4783201
|1616
|0
|-90
|384
|PR25-002
|436580
|4783386
|1625
|0
|-90
|219
|PR25-003
|436586
|4783544
|1625
|0
|-90
|244
|PR25-004
|436929
|4783715
|1624
|0
|-90
|378
|PR25-005
|436943
|4783573
|1620
|0
|-90
|378
|PR25-006
|437090
|4783559
|1625
|0
|-90
|378
|PR25-007
|437091
|4783711
|1633
|0
|-90
|378
|PR25-008
|437344
|4784949
|1673
|0
|-90
|427
|PR25-009
|437357
|4785097
|1695
|0
|-90
|427
|PR25-010
|437341
|4785411
|1687
|0
|-90
|427
|PR25-011
|437486
|4785544
|1692
|0
|-90
|427
|PR25-012
|437487
|4785406
|1693
|0
|-90
|427
|PR25-013
|437490
|4785110
|1691
|0
|-90
|427
|PR25-014
|437491
|4784957
|1672
|0
|-90
|445
|PR25-015
|437638
|4785107
|1677
|0
|-90
|445
|PR25-016
|437646
|4785405
|1697
|0
|-90
|445
|PR25-017
|437646
|4785548
|1685
|0
|-90
|445
Table 2: Drill collar details for drillholes.
Drill results for the next 16 holes are shown in Table 3 below and the collar details are shown in Table 4.
|Hole ID
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Thickness
(m)
|Avg eU3O8
(%)
|U3O8
(ppm)
|GxT
(m%)
|PR25-019
|367.0
|367.7
|0.8
|0.038
|380
|0.03
|PR25-020
including
|378.6
|379.9
|1.4
|0.046
|460
|0.06
|378.9
|379.6
|0.8
|0.055
|550
|0.04
|PR25-021
|394.9
|396.7
|1.8
|0.027
|270
|0.05
|PR25-023
including
|350.4
|352.2
|1.8
|0.060
|600
|0.11
|350.5
|351.7
|1.2
|0.073
|730
|0.09
|PR25-024
and
including
|318.1
|319.1
|1.1
|0.050
|500
|0.05
|330.6
|332.4
|1.8
|0.049
|490
|0.09
|331.0
|331.9
|0.9
|0.065
|650
|0.06
|PR25-027
|315.3
|319.3
|4.0
|0.035
|350
|0.14
|PR25-029
and
|347.2
|348.2
|1.1
|0.039
|390
|0.04
|351.9
|352.3
|0.5
|0.037
|370
|0.02
|PR25-031
including
including
|321.3
|324.8
|3.5
|0.054
|540
|0.19
|321.4
|322.5
|1.1
|0.078
|780
|0.08
|323.5
|324.2
|0.6
|0.055
|550
|0.03
|PR25-033
and
including
|267.0
|268.2
|1.2
|0.035
|350
|0.04
|276.1
|278.3
|2.1
|0.048
|480
|0.10
|277.4
|278.0
|0.6
|0.054
|540
|0.03
Table 3: Uranium intercepts from the recently completed holes. Minimum reported thicknesses are >0.3m and grade 0.02% U3O8. "Including" intervals are compiled at a cutoff of 0.05% U3O8.
|Hole ID
|Easting
(83_13)
|Northing (83_13)
|Elev
(m)
|Azimuth
(top of hole)
|Dip
(top of hole)
|TD
(m)
|PR25-018
|437651
|4785689
|1677
|0
|-90
|445
|PR25-019
|437487
|4785476
|1699
|0
|-90
|445
|PR25-020
|437354
|4785171
|1688
|0
|-90
|445
|PR25-021
|437324
|4784817
|1658
|0
|-90
|427
|PR25-022
|437259
|4783872
|1649
|0
|-90
|396
|PR25-023
|437027
|4783631
|1633
|0
|-90
|378
|PR25-024
|436973
|4783413
|1618
|0
|-90
|378
|PR25-025
|436903
|4783304
|1618
|0
|-90
|360
|PR25-026
|436903
|4783194
|1618
|0
|-90
|360
|PR25-027
|436988
|4783411
|1618
|0
|-90
|360
|PR25-028
|436576
|4783237
|1628
|0
|-90
|250
|PR25-029
|437260
|4784022
|1648
|0
|-90
|396
|PR25-030
|437325
|4784660
|1656
|0
|-90
|415
|PR25-031
|436668
|4782622
|1657
|0
|-90
|384
|PR25-032
|436670
|4782773
|1641
|0
|-90
|37
|PR25-033
|436974
|4783042
|1617
|0
|-90
|366
Table 4: Drill collar details for drillholes
