Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - Snow Lake Resources Ltd., d/b/a Snow Lake Energy (NASDAQ: LITM) ("Snow Lake"), a uranium exploration and development company, announces excellent initial drill results on its Pine Ridge Uranium Project ("Pine Ridge"), located in the prolific Powder River Basin in Wyoming, a 50/50 joint venture (the "Joint Venture") with Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited ("GUE").

The Joint Venture has completed a total of 33 holes on Pine Ridge, for a total of 12,540m (41,140 ft) of drilling. The drilling has delivered encouraging intercepts including 1.1m at 780 ppm U3O8 within a broader interval of 3.5m at 540 ppm U3O8, and including 1.2m at 1,320 ppm U3O8 within a broader interval of 2.0m at 920 ppm U3O8.

Highlights

Drill results from the first 33 drill holes confirm the strong potential of Pine Ridge

Wide-spaced drilling focused on aggressively exploring near-surface roll front mineralisation, returned encouraging results, including: 2.0m at 0.092% (920 ppm) U3O8 from 314.8m in PR25-017, including 1.2m at 0.132% (1,320 ppm) U3O8 from 315.0m 2.3m at 0.071% (710 ppm) U3O8 from 411.6m in PR25-008 including 1.7m at 0.085% (850 ppm) U3O8 from 411.9m 1.4m at 0.035% (350 ppm) U3O8 from 237.3m in PR25-004 1.1m at 0.031% (310 ppm) U3O8 from 334.0m in PR25-005 2.1m at 0.034% (340 ppm) U3O8 from 348.1m in PR25-007 1.8m at 0.042% (420 ppm) U3O8 from 388.0 in PR25-009 3.5m at 0.054% (540 ppm) U3O8 from 321.3m in PR25-031, including 1.1m at 0.078% (780 ppm) U3O8 from 321.4m 1.8m at 0.060% (600 ppm) U3O8 from 350.4m in PR25-023 including 1.2m at 0.073% (730 ppm) U3O8 from 350.5m 4.0m at 0.035% (350 ppm) U3O8 from 315.3m in PR25-027 2.1m at 0.048% (480 ppm) U3O8 from 276.1m in PR25-033 1.4m at 0.046% (460 ppm) U3O8 from 378.6m in PR25-020

Drilling is ongoing and is expected to continue through to the end of November 2025

CEO Remarks

"We are very pleased and encouraged with the initial drill results from our Pine Ridge uranium project in the Powder River Basin, Wyoming. The wide spaced drilling, designed to target roll-front uranium deposits, has confirmed the presence of redox boundaries and uranium mineralization, and continues to demonstrate the strong development potential of Pine Ridge. Our drill program will continue through the second half of 2025 as we target a maiden mineral resource estimate by year end," said Frank Wheatley, CEO of Snow Lake.







Figure 1

Drilling at the Pine Ridge Uranium Project in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming, USA.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9547/266678_3c46f297e4ab295b_001full.jpg

Drill Program

Ongoing results are very encouraging as they have confirmed and further defined the original concept of multiple redox boundaries that are hosted by numerous sand horizons. The drill program was designed to test high-priority areas that were outlined by historical drilling with drill centers of approximately 150m (500 ft.). Drill results will continue to be evaluated, and infill drilling will take place to further outline roll front deposits and develop an inferred mineral resource estimate.

Details of drill results and drill collars are set out in Schedule A.





Figure 2

Detailed map showing the locations and results of the first and second series of holes drilled at the Pine Ridge Project. Intervals reported at a cutoff of 200 ppm and a thickness of >0.3m.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9547/266678_3c46f297e4ab295b_002full.jpg

Pine Ridge Uranium Project - Overview

Pine Ridge is an In-Situ Recovery (ISR) uranium exploration project located in the southwestern Powder River Basin of Wyoming, the premier U.S. uranium basin. Pine Ridge is surrounded by existing uranium projects held by UEC and Cameco and is also located only ~15km from Cameco's Smith Ranch Mill, which has a licensed capacity of 5.5Mlbs U3O8 p.a. The Smith Ranch mill is one of the largest uranium production facilities in the U.S.







Figure 3

Pine Ridge Uranium Project and Adjacent Properties

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9547/266678_3c46f297e4ab295b_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ron Scott PhD, PGeo, who is a Qualified Person as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation S-K 1300.

About Snow Lake Resources Ltd.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is a Canadian nuclear fuel cycle and critical minerals company listed on (NASDAQ: LITM), with a portfolio of American focused uranium projects, together with interests in next-generation uranium enrichment and advanced reactor technology. The Pine Ridge Uranium project is an exploration stage project located in Wyoming, United States. Snow Lake also holds a portfolio of additional exploration stage critical minerals projects located in Manitoba and Namibia, as well as investments in a number of public companies with critical minerals assets, including antimony, rare earths, and lithium in North America. Learn more at www.snowlakeenergy.com.

Schedule A

Drill results for the first 17 holes are shown in Table 1 below and the collar details are shown in Table 2.

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Thickness (m) Avg eU3O8% U3O8 (ppm) GxT (m%) PR25-004 225.8 226.3 0.5 0.026 260 0.01 and 233.8 234.1 0.3 0.024 240 0.01 and 237.3 238.6 1.4 0.035 350 0.05 PR25-005 331.8 332.1 0.3 0.021 210 0.01 and 334.0 335.1 1.1 0.031 310 0.03 PR25-007 343.5 344.1 0.6 0.032 320 0.02 and 348.1 350.2 2.1 0.034 340 0.07 and 356.0 357.1 1.1 0.027 270 0.03 and 363.9 364.5 0.6 0.024 240 0.01 PR25-008 411.6 413.9 2.3 0.071 710 0.16 including 411.9 413.6 1.7 0.085 850 0.14 PR25-009 388.0 389.8 1.8 0.042 420 0.08 PR25-013 397.6 398.0 0.5 0.024 240 0.01 PR25-016 315.6 316.8 1.2 0.038 380 0.05 and 325.1 325.8 0.8 0.042 420 0.03 PR25-017 311.3 311.6 0.3 0.024 240 0.01 and 314.8 316.8 2.0 0.092 920 0.18 including 315.0 316.2 1.2 0.132 1,320 0.16

Table 1: Uranium intercepts from the first seventeen completed holes. Minimum reported thicknesses are >0.3m and grade 0.02% U3O8. "Including" intervals are compiled at a cutoff of 0.05% U3O8.

HoleID Easting

(83_13) Northing

(83_13) Elev

(m) Azimuth

(top of hole) Dip

(top of hole) TD

(m) PR25-001 436976 4783201 1616 0 -90 384 PR25-002 436580 4783386 1625 0 -90 219 PR25-003 436586 4783544 1625 0 -90 244 PR25-004 436929 4783715 1624 0 -90 378 PR25-005 436943 4783573 1620 0 -90 378 PR25-006 437090 4783559 1625 0 -90 378 PR25-007 437091 4783711 1633 0 -90 378 PR25-008 437344 4784949 1673 0 -90 427 PR25-009 437357 4785097 1695 0 -90 427 PR25-010 437341 4785411 1687 0 -90 427 PR25-011 437486 4785544 1692 0 -90 427 PR25-012 437487 4785406 1693 0 -90 427 PR25-013 437490 4785110 1691 0 -90 427 PR25-014 437491 4784957 1672 0 -90 445 PR25-015 437638 4785107 1677 0 -90 445 PR25-016 437646 4785405 1697 0 -90 445 PR25-017 437646 4785548 1685 0 -90 445

Table 2: Drill collar details for drillholes.

Drill results for the next 16 holes are shown in Table 3 below and the collar details are shown in Table 4.

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Thickness

(m) Avg eU3O8

(%) U3O8

(ppm) GxT

(m%) PR25-019 367.0 367.7 0.8 0.038 380 0.03 PR25-020

including 378.6 379.9 1.4 0.046 460 0.06 378.9 379.6 0.8 0.055 550 0.04 PR25-021 394.9 396.7 1.8 0.027 270 0.05 PR25-023

including 350.4 352.2 1.8 0.060 600 0.11 350.5 351.7 1.2 0.073 730 0.09 PR25-024

and

including 318.1 319.1 1.1 0.050 500 0.05 330.6 332.4 1.8 0.049 490 0.09 331.0 331.9 0.9 0.065 650 0.06 PR25-027 315.3 319.3 4.0 0.035 350 0.14 PR25-029

and 347.2 348.2 1.1 0.039 390 0.04 351.9 352.3 0.5 0.037 370 0.02 PR25-031

including

including 321.3 324.8 3.5 0.054 540 0.19 321.4 322.5 1.1 0.078 780 0.08 323.5 324.2 0.6 0.055 550 0.03 PR25-033

and

including 267.0 268.2 1.2 0.035 350 0.04 276.1 278.3 2.1 0.048 480 0.10 277.4 278.0 0.6 0.054 540 0.03

Table 3: Uranium intercepts from the recently completed holes. Minimum reported thicknesses are >0.3m and grade 0.02% U3O8. "Including" intervals are compiled at a cutoff of 0.05% U3O8.

Hole ID Easting

(83_13) Northing (83_13) Elev

(m) Azimuth

(top of hole) Dip

(top of hole) TD

(m) PR25-018 437651 4785689 1677 0 -90 445 PR25-019 437487 4785476 1699 0 -90 445 PR25-020 437354 4785171 1688 0 -90 445 PR25-021 437324 4784817 1658 0 -90 427 PR25-022 437259 4783872 1649 0 -90 396 PR25-023 437027 4783631 1633 0 -90 378 PR25-024 436973 4783413 1618 0 -90 378 PR25-025 436903 4783304 1618 0 -90 360 PR25-026 436903 4783194 1618 0 -90 360 PR25-027 436988 4783411 1618 0 -90 360 PR25-028 436576 4783237 1628 0 -90 250 PR25-029 437260 4784022 1648 0 -90 396 PR25-030 437325 4784660 1656 0 -90 415 PR25-031 436668 4782622 1657 0 -90 384 PR25-032 436670 4782773 1641 0 -90 37 PR25-033 436974 4783042 1617 0 -90 366

Table 4: Drill collar details for drillholes

