Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - South Pacific Metals Corp. (TSXV: SPMC) (OTCQB: SPMEF) (FSE: 6J00) ("SPMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce rock chip assay results from recently discovered mineralized zones, at surface, at the Ontenu NE prospect within its Osena Project. The Project lies within a major NE-SW corridor known as the Kainantu Transfer Zone, which also hosts the large Kainantu Gold-Copper mine being mined by K92 Mining Ltd.

Highlights:

A 1m-2m (est) wide mineralised structure with sulphides and copper oxides was found in a newly discovered outcrop. Six 1m representative rock chip (channel) samples were collected along the exposed strike of the structure. Assay results include individual rock chip samples with: 3.95g/t Au, 1.2% Cu and 603ppm Ag 2.65g/t Au, 0.6% Cu, 337ppm Ag (repeat sample at same location as above) 2.18g/t Au, 0.1% Cu, 100ppm Ag Au results in these six samples ranged from 1.14g/t Au to 3.95g/t Au The outcrop is along strike of a >600m long Au-As soil anomaly

7.69g/t Au in a 10 - 30cm wide vein in a sheared conglomerate outcrop. Minor visible gold was noted at the base of the outcrop

9.34g/t Au, 272g/t Ag in a creek float rock sample

Ontenu NE is emerging as a potential epithermal Au-Cu target zone with: NW-SE and N-S structures similar to vein orientations at nearby K92 Mine Several Au-As (+Cu) soil anomalies up to 1,200m long Mineralised structures as described above

Mapping and sampling are ongoing (some assays pending)

Trenching and reconnaissance are also continuing on the wider Ontenu Project area prior to drilling

"Our exploration only recently pivoted to Ontenu NE. Within a short time, we have found several new mineralised structures which we suspect could represent the upper levels of epithermal Au-Cu veins," said Timo Jauristo, CEO of the Company. "To encounter high gold, copper and silver in some of these structures is encouraging. These results,with continuing mapping and sampling will guide our drill planning which will be targeting epithermal Au-Cu veins. We hope to start drilling within the next month. These will be the first drill holes in the Ontenu NE area."

Figure 1. New discovery outcrop at Ontenu NE with abundant sulphide, secondary copper oxides and high-grade assay results for gold, silver and copper (samples E21021-E21029)

Figure 2. Left visible gold in float sample at base of outcrop (not assayed). Right Sample E21038 - with 7.69g/t Au, 17g/t Ag (sample E21038)

About the Osena Project

Covering 738 km² of strategic ground, the Osena Project is located southwest of and adjacent to K92's tenements that host the Kainantu Gold Mine. Priority prospects include Ontenu, a large-scale cluster of five intrusive Copper-Gold porphyry and epithermal vein targets extending over 5 km x 3 km. The Ontenu Prospect is one of many occurring within a mineralized corridor that extends more than 40 km northeast across the Kainantu District.

Figure 3. Regional location map: Kainantu District with SPMC's Osena Project (SW) and Anga Project (NE) relative to K92 Mining Ltd's deposits.

About South Pacific Metals Corp.

South Pacific Metals Corp is an emerging gold-copper exploration company operating in the heart of Papua New Guinea's proven gold and copper production corridors. With an expansive 3,100 km² land package and four transformative gold-copper projects contiguous with major producers K92 Mining, PanAust and neighbouring Barrick/Zijin, new leadership and experienced in-country teams are prioritizing thoughtful and rigorous technical programs focused on boots-on-the-ground exploration to prioritize discovery across its portfolio projects: Anga, Osena, Kili Teke, and May River.

Immediately flanking K92 Mining's active drilling and gold producing operations to the northeast and southwest, SPMC's Anga and Osena Projects are located within the high-grade Kainantu Gold District - each having the potential to host similar-style lode-gold and porphyry copper-gold mineralization as that present within K92's tenements. Kili Teke is an advanced exploration project situated only 40 km from the world-class Porgera Gold Mine and hosts an existing Inferred Mineral Resource with multiple opportunities for expansion and further discovery. The May River Project is located adjacent to the world-renowned Frieda River copper-gold project, with historical drilling indicating potential for a significant, untapped-gold mineralized system. SPMC common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: SPMC), the OTCQB Marketplace (OTCQB: SPMEF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: 6J00).

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Rock Sampling

Rock samples are selective and collected by a consultant geologist and Company geologists in the field. Some samples, as noted in the table 1 in the Appendix, were collected as chip channel samples with a maximum horizontal width of 1 metre. Samples were sent to the ITS (PNG) Ltd (Intertek) Laboratory in Lae. Gold assays were conducted using 50 g charge Fire Assay with Atomic Absorption Spectra finish (Intertek Code FA50/AA), with a detection limit of 0.01ppm. Copper and silver assays were assayed with 3-acid digest (Intertek Code PGGA03). Samples are also being sent for full multi-element assays to be determined using 4-acid digestion with Mass Spectrometry (ICPMS) (Intertek code 4A/MS48).

Certified reference material, duplicates and blanks were inserted into the rock sample stream to monitor laboratory performance, with no significant variations from expected results.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this release has been compiled by Company geologists and consultants and reviewed and approved by Darren Holden, BSc(Hons) (Geology), PhD, FAusIMM, a "Qualified Person" as defined under the Canadian Institute of Mining National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Holden is a Technical Advisor to the Company.

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Information

Appendix 1

Table 1. Latest campaign rock chips from Ontenu NE. with significant Au in the mineralied outcrop described in the text Au highlighted in red. All coordinates in WGS 84 Zone 55.

Sample

ID Easting Northing Sample Type Summary Description Silver

(g/t Ag) Gold

(g/t Au) Copper (ppm) Copper (%) E21021 365645 9295635 CHANNEL

(1m) fault breccia, graphitic sediments, quartz, sulphides 60 0.85 156 0.02 E21022 365645 9295633 CHANNEL (1m) fault breccia, graphitic sediments, quartz, sulphides 56 1.47 153 0.02 E21023 365646 9295632 CHANNEL (1m) fault breccia, graphitic sediments, quartz, sulphides 28 1.21 233 0.02 E21024 365646 9295631 CHANNEL (1m) fault breccia, graphitic sediments, quartz, sulphides 100 2.18 1,427 0.14 E21025 365646 9295629 CHANNEL (1m) fault breccia, graphitic sediments, quartz, sulphides 337 2.65 6,312 0.63 E21026 365646 9295629 CHANNEL (1m duplicate) fault breccia, graphitic sediments, quartz, sulphides 603 3.95 11,824 1.18 E21027 365647 9295628 CHANNEL (1m) fault breccia, graphitic sediments, quartz, sulphides 142 1.14 2,249 0.22 E21028 365646 9295626 CHANNEL (1m) Oxidized limonite/hematite veinlets after sulphides (fault breccia) 6 0.11 319 0.03 E21029 365645 9295625 CHANNEL (1m) Oxidized limonite/hematite veinlets after sulphides (fault breccia) 54 0.32 113 0.01 E21030 365639 9295667 Rock Chip 1m wide shear with bleached meta-sediments. Gossanous layers 2 0.05 44 0.00 E21031 365655 9295696 Rock Chip Oxidized / gossanous vein 0.5m on porphyry dyke contact 5 0.26 101 0.01 E21032 365696 9295800 Rock Chip (float) Quartz vein with limonite and sulphides 39 0.42 268 0.03 E21033 365748 9295851 Rock Chip Strong altered chlorite-sericite-pyrite (basalt?) 1 0.03 137 0.01 E21035 365687 9295922 Rock Chip 10-70cm wide breccia vein with boxwork silica limonite/hematite vugs 8 0.70 18 0.00 E21036 365719 9295936 CHANNEL (1m) Breccia in conglomerate with sulphide in clasts and veinlets in matrix 0.5 0.03 561 0.06 E21037 365955 9296330 Rock Chip Massive sulphide vein in clay-silica within conglomerate 4 0.43 74 0.01 E21038 365984 9296346 Rock Chip 10-30cm wide vein with sulphide 17 7.69 382 0.04 E21039 365693 9296109 Rock Chip oxidized hornblende porphyry, disseminated to blebby sulphide 1 0.09 205 0.02 E21040 365688 9296107 Rock Chip Fractures in meta sediments / basalt with disseminated sulphide 1 0.02 149 0.01 E21041 365684 9296116 Rock Chip Hornblende porphyry with sulphides 0.5 0.02 106 0.01 E21042 365684 9296106 Rock Chip (float) Smoky quartz vein with vugs and sulphides 272 9.34 1,096 0.11 E21043 366263 9296432 Rock Chip Porphyry diorite with chlorite-sericite and sulphide & malachite 20 1.48 1,158 0.12 E21044 366267 9296436 Rock Chip Diorite with leached sulphides, vuggy breccia veins 5 0.06 175 0.02 E21045 366272 9296436 Rock Chip Diorite porphyry with trace pyrite and alteration 0.5 0.01 65 0.01 E21046 366349 9296603 Rock Chip Polymict breccia with porphyry and shale clasts 0.5 0.03 119 0.01

