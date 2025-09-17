Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCID: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report highly encouraging results from fieldwork carried out over the past month on the Trek South porphyry copper-gold prospect, located in the heart of BC's Golden Triangle. The property is just 10 km from the Galore Creek porphyry Cu-Au-Ag deposits held by the Galore Creek Mining Corporation ("GCMC"), a 50-50 joint venture between Teck and Newmont, and only 5 km from an all-weather road partially completed to the Trek property boundary by GCMC.

"Exploration results to date point to Trek South being among the most significant porphyry copper-gold prospects in the vicinity of Galore Creek since the original discoveries of the Galore Creek deposits in the 1950s," stated Kevin Keough, CEO. "These results include a broad area of intense porphyry-style alteration and an overprinting pyrite-quartz stockwork containing significant levels of copper, gold and silver mineralization, as well as visible secondary copper minerals in bedrock across much of that same area. All of this overlies a large magnetic high and a coincident, intense IP chargeability anomaly. We are formulating our plans now and intend to be the first to drill Trek South, in 2026."

Highlights:

Exploration expands the known area of copper mineralization southward, confirming a 1 x 1 km copper-mineralized zone within a broader 1.5 x 1.5 km porphyry system (Figure 1).

Boulder train analysis on the long Trek South glacial "tongue" has extended the known limits of the copper mineralized zone some 600 metres to the south.

Mapping of newly ice-free terrain to the southwest, coupled with previous mapping of areas east of the glacier and the large area of bedrock exposed at the glacial toe, reveals the glacial tongue is surrounded on three sides by porphyry-style alteration.

All copper-mineralized rock on the Trek South prospect area occurs either in situ as bedrock, or as shattered and angular glacial till boulders, confirming that the glacier is passing over mineralized bedrock.

First mineralized porphyritic dyke discovered at Trek South points to the intrusive source driving extensive copper-gold mineralization and alteration.

A mineralized feldspar-biotite porphyritic dyke, approximately 3 metres in width and newly exposed by ice retreat at the glacial toe, provides the first direct evidence for the intrusion thought to underlie Trek South's surface alteration.

Exploration at Trek South is following the UBC MDRU model for BC-style porphyry Cu-Au deposits, where a porphyry intrusion at depth fractures and alters overlying rocks (Figure 2). At Trek South, abundant porphyry-style alteration includes widespread intense epidote alteration, overprinting quartz-pyrite stockworks, Cu-Au-W enriched epidote-garnet-pyrite skarnification, and local actinolite, carbonate, biotite-magnetite and hematite alteration.

The confirmed presence of mineralized porphyritic dykes supports the deposit model and links surface alteration to the underlying intrusion.

Geophysics confirms high potential for a large porphyry core beneath areas already exposed by glacial retreat and extending south under the current ice front.

Geophysical surveys at Trek South - magnetic, Induced Polarization ("IP"), and Magnetotelluric ("MT") - have revealed a very strong, 850-metre-long IP chargeability anomaly coincident with a pronounced magnetic high in front of the glacier's toe, consistent with a potassically altered, magnetically positive porphyry core as predicted by the MDRU model.

The aeromagnetic signature and the presence of copper-mineralized boulder trains on the Trek South glacier suggest that this porphyry core extends a further 600 metres southward beneath the glacier beyond its current front.

Related Trek South Developments:

Rock Sampling - In cooperation with B.C. government geologists, Romios personnel carried out rock sampling of the newly discovered porphyry dyke and other mineralized outcrop at Trek South for age-dating and petrographic analysis.

- In cooperation with B.C. government geologists, Romios personnel carried out rock sampling of the newly discovered porphyry dyke and other mineralized outcrop at Trek South for age-dating and petrographic analysis. NI 43-101 technical study - A site visit to Trek South was completed by an independent Qualified Person and preparation of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, including plans and a budget for the envisaged first round of Trek South drilling in 2026, is underway.

A site visit to Trek South was completed by an independent Qualified Person and preparation of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, including plans and a budget for the envisaged first round of Trek South drilling in 2026, is underway. Drilling conditions appear favourable - Inspection confirms that the priority Trek South target area located outboard to the toe of the glacier will provide an excellent location for drilling. It is for the most part gently rolling to locally flat, and comprised of exposed bedrock lightly strewn with shattered rock, thereby offering straight-forward drill setups. The exposed bedrock is fresh, not weathered, and should therefore provide for rapid progress in future drilling.

- Inspection confirms that the priority Trek South target area located outboard to the toe of the glacier will provide an excellent location for drilling. It is for the most part gently rolling to locally flat, and comprised of exposed bedrock lightly strewn with shattered rock, thereby offering straight-forward drill setups. The exposed bedrock is fresh, not weathered, and should therefore provide for rapid progress in future drilling. Glacial retreat - Mapping of the ice front and comparison with relatively recent historical air photos suggests rapid glacial retreat - i.e., an estimated 200 metres in the past 10 years. This retreat has exposed a relatively large glacial meltwater-filled depression in the area of most intense porphyry-style alteration at the toe of the Trek South glacier (see Figure 1). This depression may reflect preferential erosion by the glacier of highly altered bedrock overlying the coincident intense magnetic and IP anomalies.

Additional Target Zones:

Toe Zone

Prospecting and sampling of newly exposed bedrock at the high-grade Eskay Creek-style Toe Zone some 900 metres west of Trek South has extended the zone, as directly observed and sampled in outcrop, by several hundred metres southward. The total length of the Toe Zone is now approximately 400 metres. It has never been drilled and will be a core target for next season's drill program.

Trek North

In the period from 2008 to 2011, Romios achieved a Galore Creek style porphyry copper-gold discovery at Trek North (see BCGS assessment reports #30748, 32053 and 32866 available from Assessment Reports - Province of British Columbia), with locally Cu-Au-Ag rich, breccia-hosted porphyry-style intercepts in most holes, although results were patchy in terms of continuity. Trek North is located 3 km to the north of Trek South, along the same Trek Creek Fault structural corridor. The opportunity at Trek North is to target, with future drilling, a large geophysical anomaly that underlies the previous drilling, and which may represent the main body of a source intrusion. The roots of the mineralized hydrothermal breccia which returned impressive assays in the initial holes (e.g. previously released holes TRK-08-01: 131.4 metres of 0.61% Cu, 0.39 g/t Au, and 8.5 g/t Ag - see BCGS assessment report #30748) also appear to warrant a second look and will be re-modelled to determine the most prospective drill targets.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Romios Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a TSXV-listed mineral exploration company focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. The Company has crafted an ambitious business plan to advance Romios in the second half of 2025 and into 2026, primarily by refocusing its efforts on achieving discoveries through the drill bit. The Company holds several wholly-owned porphyry copper-gold prospects in British Columbia's "Golden Triangle", the most significant of which is the Trek South prospect, upon which a range of geosciences applied to it in the period since 2022 including mapping, sampling, magnetic, IP and MT geophysical surveys, have delivered high-order, complementary results that all vector to the same conclusion: that the target area offers high discovery potential and is among the best undrilled porphyry prospects in the province. A drill permit is in place and an updated NI 43-101 with plan and budget is under preparation. Trek South is located adjacent to Teck-Newmont's Galore Creek deposits, presently undergoing pre-feasibility studies, and is bisected by the road right-of-way thereto. First-ever drilling of Trek South is planned for the 2026 field season.

Additional wholly-owned interests include two former producers in Nevada: the Kinkaid claims in the Walker Lane trend covering numerous shallow Au-Ag-Cu workings over what is believed to be one or more porphyry centres (source: J.Biczok, P.Geo, June 2025, Kinkaid Gold-Copper-Silver Project, www.romios.com), and the Scossa mine property in the Sleeper trend which is a former high-grade gold producer (source: J.Biczok, P.Geo, July 2025, Scossa Historic Gold Mine Property, www.romios.com). The Company also holds a 100% interest in the large-scale Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property adjacent to the northwest of the Musselwhite Mine, where drilling by the Company has produced highly encouraging, broad VMS-style Au-Cu intersections. Romios also retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario and a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Figure 1 - Trek South target area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/266787_c5b1bd41148b1847_002full.jpg



Figure 2- MDRU BC alkalic porphyry Cu-Au model

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/266787_c5b1bd41148b1847_003full.jpg

