Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
PR Newswire
17.09.2025 13:42 Uhr
Persistent Systems: Persistent Awarded 'Growth Honor of the Year' at 2025 Everest Group Elevate Honors

Reflects consistent revenue growth and industry-defining performance among global peers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization leader, today announced that it has been recognized as a 2025 Elevate Honors recipient in the 'Growth Honor of the Year' category by Everest Group, which highlights companies with annual revenue between $1-5 billion. This acknowledgement affirms the Company's strong growth trajectory with a commitment to driving long-term value across stakeholders.

Persistent_Systems_Logo

This award recognizes Persistent's market-leading organic, constant-currency revenue growth among publicly listed global service providers. The Elevate Honors are determined through Everest Group's independent, analyst-driven research, with recipients chosen solely on performance merit, underscoring both differentiation and consistency in financial results. Persistent has delivered 21 sequential quarters of revenue growth, reflecting the sustained momentum behind this recognition. Persistent reported $1,470.7 million in trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue as of Q1 FY26, with a 25.6% four-year CAGR (FY21-FY25) and a 17.4% CAGR since its IPO in 2010. Listed on the National Stock Exchange of India and the Bombay Stock Exchange, the Company has also delivered a five-year shareholder return of 1,805.2%, reflecting exceptional value creation for investors.

Persistent's client-centric approach, deep market understanding, and the ability to capitalize on emerging technologies have fuelled its growth. Despite dynamic macroeconomic conditions, Persistent has continued to expand by delivering tangible outcomes through its AI-led, platform-driven services strategy, including differentiated offerings such as SASVA, iAURA, and GenAI Hub. Its growth is further reinforced by a strong partner ecosystem, as well as a world-class global talent base, delivering business outcomes and stakeholder trust.

The recognition was announced at Everest Group Elevate - Dallas 2025, an inaugural gathering of leaders shaping enterprise growth, focused on driving revenue, strategy, and customer impact at scale.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent:

"We thank Everest Group for this recognition, which stands as a powerful affirmation of our clients' trust, the passion of our global team, and the strength of our partnerships. Our disciplined execution and innovation mindset, combined with our focus on AI-led, platform-driven services strategy, have powered our growth and enabled us to drive measurable outcomes for our clients. As we continue advancing toward our aspiration of becoming a $5 billion company by FY31, we remain steadfast in accelerating this momentum as we set new benchmarks for growth and performance."

Ronak Doshi, Partner, Everest Group:

"We are proud to launch the Everest Group Elevate Honors recognition program at Elevate in Dallas, Sept 2025. Elevate Honors recognitions are based on Everest Group's independent, fact based, analyst-driven research. Honorees are selected based on objective, data-driven analysis and serves as third party validation of high performance and excellence. We congratulate Persistent Systems for their recognition in the Growth Honor of the Year (annual revenue > USD 1 to 5 billion)."

About Persistent

Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179 and NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering AI-led, platform-driven Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization to businesses across industries. With over 25,000 employees located in 18 countries, the Company is committed to innovation and client success. Persistent offers a comprehensive suite of services, including software engineering, product development, data and analytics, CX transformation, cloud computing, and intelligent automation. The Company is part of the MSCI India Index and is included in key indices of the National Stock Exchange of India, including the Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty IT, and Nifty MidCap Liquid 15, as well as several on the BSE such as the S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50. Persistent is also a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. The Company has achieved carbon neutrality, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. Persistent has also been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Inclusion & Diversity 2025 by Newsweek and Plant A Insights Group. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, the Company is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 468% growth in brand value since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing IT services brand in 'Brand Finance India 100' 2025 Report.
www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements
For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit persistent.com/flcs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022385/4851381/Persistent_Systems_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/persistent-awarded-growth-honor-of-the-year-at-2025-everest-group-elevate-honors-302559105.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
