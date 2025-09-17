Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) (OTC Pink: ORESF) (FSE: O2R2) ("Orestone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has added an additional approximately two square kilometres of land contiguous with the Company's optioned Francisca property located in Salta Province, northwestern Argentina approximately 80 kilometres northwest of the city of Salta. Pursuant to the Company's option agreement as previously announced February 11, 2025 (the "Option Agreement"), the Company can acquire up to an 85% interest in the Francisca property for cash payments and exploration expenditures totaling US$4,200,000 over seven years. The Company has entered into an amending agreement with the Argentinian vendors whereby the additional land will be included as part of the Francisca property under the Option Agreement in exchange for US$10,300 payable to the vendors (paid).

David Hottman, Orestone's CEO, stated: "The Francisca property covers a robust gold system discovered during a period of historically very low gold prices and no meaningful exploration has been conducted for the last 20 years. With the expansion of the land package complete, Orestone plans to conduct a program of detailed mapping and trench re-sampling followed by drilling to test the gold system. Our goal is to define an oxide gold deposit that can be mined by open pit. Additional information regarding exploration plans will be released in the near future."

OXIDE GOLD STOCK-WORK MINERALIZED TREND

Geologic mapping has outlined an oxide gold stock-work mineralized trend over a northwest strike length of 1100 metres outcropping on the crest of a moderate relief hill. Two zones (North and South) are surrounded by a 500 to 1000 metre wide area of strongly hornfels altered sediments and underlain by a large IP changeability anomaly indicating potential for a larger intrusive body at depth. The oxide gold quartz limonite stock-work trend is associated with quartz feldspar porphyry intrusive dykes and intense sericite alteration along NW trending faults.





EXPANDING COVERAGE OF THE LARGER TARGET

The new lands are contiguous to the northern and eastern boundaries of the Francisca property and more fully cover the potential extension of the mineralizing system to the East (West previously covered). Approximately 900 metres to the east of the trend hosting the North-South Zones, geologic mapping and sampling in an area of historic shallow mine workings, has outlined mineralization measuring approximately 400 metres by 200 metres of partially hornfels altered sedimentary rocks. Gold mineralization occurs in quartz veins and veinlets with argillic-chlorite and quartz sericite alteration from 3 to 5 metres wide on the margins of veins from a centimetre up to two metres wide. The presence of this style of mineralization fits with a model of distal precious metal mineralization related to a larger intrusive body at depth below the North-South Zones. (for Francisca maps click here)

PREVIOUS SAMPLING

The South Zone outcrops over an area of 50 to 100 metres wide with a strike length of 500 metres, and is the most prominent target outlined to date. A confirmation sampling program consisting of 20 rock chip samples taken over lengths varying from 0.1 to 5 metres, was completed earlier in the year as announced March 27, 2025. The assay values confirm the high-grade nature of the target ranging in value from 0.03 to 33 g/t gold and 2.0 to 160 g/t silver, averaging 5.78 g/t gold and 29.2 g/t silver (gold grades cut to 10 g/t and silver grades cut to 60 g/t). 11 samples were greater than 6.0 g/t gold and 8 samples assayed between 0.36 and 4.5 g/t gold.

Sampling consisted of individual to contiguous chip and chip channel samples depending on the exposure. Samples were transported under chain of custody to the Alex Stewart International Argentina S.A., an internationally recognised analytical facility located in Palpala, Jujuy Province, Argentina. Samples varied in weight from 1.77 to 3.38 kilograms, and were analysed by fire assay for gold and ICP for 39 multi-element analysis including silver. Duplicate samples were analysed for quality control, as well as the standard QA/QC internal controls used by Alex Stewert International Argentina S.A..

FUTURE EXPLORATION

Orestone has designed a two phase program of detailed, mapping, sampling, and drilling in the high-grade South Zone. Phase 1 will consist of detailed mapping and sampling with approximately 580 rock chip samples in the 11 existing trenches which cross cut the zone along its 500 metre long strike length. The Phase II work is planned to be a 1200 metre reverse circulation drill program consisting of 8 reverse circulation drill holes to a depth of 150 meters designed to cross-cut the presently defined mineralized zone on a spacing of 40 to 80 meters.

Gary Nordin, P.Geo, a Director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Nordin has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

Las Burras Property

Having conducted no work on the Las Burras-Incahuasi copper porphyry property, Orestone has terminated its option to earn an interest.

About Orestone

Orestone Mining Corp. is a Canadian based company with an internationally experienced management team. The Board of Directors and management team have experience in all aspects of the mining business having been involved in numerous corporate and project level successes. Orestone's property portfolio includes exposure to gold, silver and copper on projects located in Canada and Argentina. Our near-term objective on the Francisca property, located in Salta, Argentina is to define an oxide gold deposit mineable by open pit methods. The Company's 100 percent owned Captain gold-copper project, located in BC hosts a large gold dominate porphyry system that is permitted and drill ready. The projects are road accessible and suitable for exploration year-round.

ON BEHALF OF ORESTONE MINING CORP.

David Hottman

CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release. This news release has been prepared by management and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to the Option Agreement, as amended, the exercise of the option, future exploration plans and the ability to fund these plans and the prospective nature of the Francisca property. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, fluctuations in metal and commodity prices, changes in currency exchange rates, market prices, failure to obtain permits, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. In particular, there is no guarantee that exploration expenditures, as proposed, or otherwise, will be completed on the property or that the option will be exercised. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those set out in the Company's quarterly and annual management discussion and analysis. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

