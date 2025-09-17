Augmentum Fintech plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 17
LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71
17 September 2025
Augmentum Fintech plc
(the 'Company')
Result of Annual General Meeting
At the Augmentum Fintech plc Annual General Meeting held earlier today all of the resolutions were decided by poll and all were passed. The results of the poll are set out below.
Resolutions
Votes
Votes
Total
Votes
Ordinary Resolutions
1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2025.
59,147,832
99.90%
61,118
0.10%
59,208,950
30,062
2. To elect William Reeve as a Director of the Company.
58,817,770
99.44%
332,709
0.56%
59,150,479
88,533
3. To re-elect Karen Brade as a Director of the Company.
53,623,676
90.68%
5,511,494
9.32%
59,135,170
103,842
4. To re-elect David Haysey as a Director of the Company.
57,513,210
97.27%
1,613,645
2.73%
59,126,855
112,157
5. To re-elect Conny Dorrestijn as a Director of Company.
57,472,672
97.14%
1,693,673
2.86%
59,166,345
72,667
6. To re-elect Sir William Russell as a Director of Company.
57,520,075
97.22%
1,647,335
2.78%
59,167,410
71,602
7. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2025.
58,733,107
99.28%
424,787
0.72%
59,157,894
81,118
8. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy.
58,659,455
99.18%
482,119
0.82%
59,141,574
97,438
9. To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of Company.
59,074,959
99.80%
117,442
0.20%
59,192,401
46,611
10. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's remuneration.
59,155,479
99.95%
28,328
0.05%
59,183,807
55,205
11. To authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company within limitations set out in the Notice of meeting.
58,933,288
99.55%
269,216
0.45%
59,202,504
36,508
Special Resolutions
12. To disapply pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of securities for cash and the sale of shares from treasury within limitations set out in the Notice of meeting.
58,520,577
98.85%
683,367
1.15%
59,203,944
35,068
13. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company within limitations set out in the Notice of meeting.
59,139,842
99.91%
53,802
0.09%
59,193,644
45,368
14. To permit the Directors to call General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.
58,781,782
99.29%
419,286
0.71%
59,201,068
37,944
Notes:
A vote Withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.
Any proxy votes that were at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total.
At the date of the Annual General Meeting the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue, excluding shares held in treasury, and the total number of voting rights was 167,280,902.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.augmentum.vc.
In accordance with United Kingdom Listing Rules 6.4.2 and 6.4.3, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed with Companies House.
