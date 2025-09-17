Anzeige
PR Newswire
17.09.2025 14:00 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Augmentum Fintech plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 17

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

17 September 2025

Augmentum Fintech plc

(the 'Company')


Result of Annual General Meeting

At the Augmentum Fintech plc Annual General Meeting held earlier today all of the resolutions were decided by poll and all were passed. The results of the poll are set out below.

Resolutions

Votes
For


%

Votes
Against


%

Total
Votes Cast

Votes
Withheld

Ordinary Resolutions

1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2025.

59,147,832

99.90%

61,118

0.10%

59,208,950

30,062

2. To elect William Reeve as a Director of the Company.

58,817,770

99.44%

332,709

0.56%

59,150,479

88,533

3. To re-elect Karen Brade as a Director of the Company.

53,623,676

90.68%

5,511,494

9.32%

59,135,170

103,842

4. To re-elect David Haysey as a Director of the Company.

57,513,210

97.27%

1,613,645

2.73%

59,126,855

112,157

5. To re-elect Conny Dorrestijn as a Director of Company.

57,472,672

97.14%

1,693,673

2.86%

59,166,345

72,667

6. To re-elect Sir William Russell as a Director of Company.

57,520,075

97.22%

1,647,335

2.78%

59,167,410

71,602

7. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2025.

58,733,107

99.28%

424,787

0.72%

59,157,894

81,118

8. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy.

58,659,455

99.18%

482,119

0.82%

59,141,574

97,438

9. To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of Company.

59,074,959

99.80%

117,442

0.20%

59,192,401

46,611

10. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's remuneration.

59,155,479

99.95%

28,328

0.05%

59,183,807

55,205

11. To authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company within limitations set out in the Notice of meeting.

58,933,288

99.55%

269,216

0.45%

59,202,504

36,508

Special Resolutions

12. To disapply pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of securities for cash and the sale of shares from treasury within limitations set out in the Notice of meeting.

58,520,577

98.85%

683,367

1.15%

59,203,944

35,068

13. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company within limitations set out in the Notice of meeting.

59,139,842

99.91%

53,802

0.09%

59,193,644

45,368

14. To permit the Directors to call General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.

58,781,782

99.29%

419,286

0.71%

59,201,068

37,944

Notes:

A vote Withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

Any proxy votes that were at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total.

At the date of the Annual General Meeting the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue, excluding shares held in treasury, and the total number of voting rights was 167,280,902.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.augmentum.vc.

In accordance with United Kingdom Listing Rules 6.4.2 and 6.4.3, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed with Companies House.

For further information, please contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Paul Griggs, Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 3170 8733

info@frostrow.com


© 2025 PR Newswire
