Augmentum Fintech plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 17

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

17 September 2025

Augmentum Fintech plc

(the 'Company')



Result of Annual General Meeting

At the Augmentum Fintech plc Annual General Meeting held earlier today all of the resolutions were decided by poll and all were passed. The results of the poll are set out below.

Resolutions Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% Total

Votes Cast Votes

Withheld Ordinary Resolutions 1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2025. 59,147,832 99.90% 61,118 0.10% 59,208,950 30,062 2. To elect William Reeve as a Director of the Company. 58,817,770 99.44% 332,709 0.56% 59,150,479 88,533 3. To re-elect Karen Brade as a Director of the Company. 53,623,676 90.68% 5,511,494 9.32% 59,135,170 103,842 4. To re-elect David Haysey as a Director of the Company. 57,513,210 97.27% 1,613,645 2.73% 59,126,855 112,157 5. To re-elect Conny Dorrestijn as a Director of Company. 57,472,672 97.14% 1,693,673 2.86% 59,166,345 72,667 6. To re-elect Sir William Russell as a Director of Company. 57,520,075 97.22% 1,647,335 2.78% 59,167,410 71,602 7. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2025. 58,733,107 99.28% 424,787 0.72% 59,157,894 81,118 8. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy. 58,659,455 99.18% 482,119 0.82% 59,141,574 97,438 9. To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of Company. 59,074,959 99.80% 117,442 0.20% 59,192,401 46,611 10. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's remuneration. 59,155,479 99.95% 28,328 0.05% 59,183,807 55,205 11. To authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company within limitations set out in the Notice of meeting. 58,933,288 99.55% 269,216 0.45% 59,202,504 36,508 Special Resolutions 12. To disapply pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of securities for cash and the sale of shares from treasury within limitations set out in the Notice of meeting. 58,520,577 98.85% 683,367 1.15% 59,203,944 35,068 13. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company within limitations set out in the Notice of meeting. 59,139,842 99.91% 53,802 0.09% 59,193,644 45,368 14. To permit the Directors to call General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 58,781,782 99.29% 419,286 0.71% 59,201,068 37,944

Notes:

A vote Withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

Any proxy votes that were at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total.

At the date of the Annual General Meeting the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue, excluding shares held in treasury, and the total number of voting rights was 167,280,902.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.augmentum.vc .

In accordance with United Kingdom Listing Rules 6.4.2 and 6.4.3, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . The special business resolutions will additionally be filed with Companies House.

