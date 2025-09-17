IRS Warns of New Scam Targeting Taxpayers With Fake 'Fresh Start' Offers - Clear Start Tax Shares How to Stay Protected

Fraudulent schemes exploiting the IRS Fresh Start Program are on the rise, putting vulnerable taxpayers at risk of financial loss.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is cautioning taxpayers about a growing wave of scams involving fraudulent "Fresh Start" tax relief offers. Criminals posing as legitimate companies are using phone calls, emails, and online ads to convince individuals they qualify for immediate debt forgiveness - often demanding upfront fees for services that never materialize.

According to Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief firm, the rise in scams mirrors the growing popularity of the IRS Fresh Start Program, which helps qualifying taxpayers reduce or restructure back tax debt.

"The Fresh Start Program is real, but the way scammers are exploiting it is dangerous," said a Clear Start Tax spokesperson. "We're seeing fake companies promise blanket debt forgiveness or guaranteed settlements for pennies on the dollar - claims the IRS itself would never make."

Fraudulent operators often use high-pressure tactics, including threats of arrest or asset seizure, to push taxpayers into signing contracts or sending money. The IRS has warned that such claims are not only false but may expose victims to identity theft and additional financial harm.

"The truth is that the IRS evaluates each case individually," Clear Start Tax explained. "No legitimate firm can promise you'll qualify without first reviewing your financial situation. If someone guarantees results before they even look at your documents, that's a red flag."

By answering a few simple questions , taxpayers can find out if they're eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

Tax experts advise consumers to verify credentials, avoid paying large upfront fees, and contact the IRS directly if they are uncertain about an offer.

"Protecting yourself starts with knowing the difference between legitimate tax relief options and too-good-to-be-true promises," the Clear Start Tax spokesperson added. "If you're ever in doubt, seek guidance from a reputable firm or go directly to the IRS for confirmation."

