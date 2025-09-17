Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.09.2025 14:02 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IRS Warns of New Scam Targeting Taxpayers With Fake 'Fresh Start' Offers - Clear Start Tax Shares How to Stay Protected

Fraudulent schemes exploiting the IRS Fresh Start Program are on the rise, putting vulnerable taxpayers at risk of financial loss.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is cautioning taxpayers about a growing wave of scams involving fraudulent "Fresh Start" tax relief offers. Criminals posing as legitimate companies are using phone calls, emails, and online ads to convince individuals they qualify for immediate debt forgiveness - often demanding upfront fees for services that never materialize.

According to Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief firm, the rise in scams mirrors the growing popularity of the IRS Fresh Start Program, which helps qualifying taxpayers reduce or restructure back tax debt.

"The Fresh Start Program is real, but the way scammers are exploiting it is dangerous," said a Clear Start Tax spokesperson. "We're seeing fake companies promise blanket debt forgiveness or guaranteed settlements for pennies on the dollar - claims the IRS itself would never make."

Fraudulent operators often use high-pressure tactics, including threats of arrest or asset seizure, to push taxpayers into signing contracts or sending money. The IRS has warned that such claims are not only false but may expose victims to identity theft and additional financial harm.

"The truth is that the IRS evaluates each case individually," Clear Start Tax explained. "No legitimate firm can promise you'll qualify without first reviewing your financial situation. If someone guarantees results before they even look at your documents, that's a red flag."

By answering a few simple questions, taxpayers can find out if they're eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

Tax experts advise consumers to verify credentials, avoid paying large upfront fees, and contact the IRS directly if they are uncertain about an offer.

"Protecting yourself starts with knowing the difference between legitimate tax relief options and too-good-to-be-true promises," the Clear Start Tax spokesperson added. "If you're ever in doubt, seek guidance from a reputable firm or go directly to the IRS for confirmation."

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a trusted national tax relief firm dedicated to helping individuals and businesses resolve IRS and state tax issues. With a focus on education, transparency, and proven strategies, Clear Start Tax has assisted thousands of taxpayers in reducing liabilities, negotiating settlements, and regaining financial stability.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:
https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/
(888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax
Corporate Communications Department
tech@clearstarttax.com
(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/irs-warns-of-new-scam-targeting-taxpayers-with-fake-%e2%80%98fresh-start-1069587

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.