Vero Finance Technologies: Vero Technologies and Quiktrak Mark Integration Milestone with 5,000 Coordinated Audits, Announce Joint Webinar on Modern Floor Plan Risk Management

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Vero Technologies, a leading technology platform for asset finance, and Quiktrak, a global leader in dealer audit services and technology, today announced they have successfully processed over 5,000 coordinated audits through their integrated platform. To share insights from this milestone, the companies will host a joint webinar in October demonstrating how lenders are using continuous risk monitoring combined with audit verification to transform floor plan management.

The integration, which connects Vero's behavioral risk monitoring platform with Quiktrak's CHECKS mobile audit application, addresses a critical challenge in wholesale finance: the 30-45 day blind spots between physical audits where 40-50% of inventory typically turns, creating opportunities for fraud and operational inefficiencies to develop undetected.

"Physical audits are essential, but they only provide snapshots in time," said John Mizzi, CEO and Co-Founder of Vero Technologies. "By integrating Quiktrak's audit verification capabilities with our continuous monitoring platform, lenders can now track dealer behavior between audits, catching issues as they develop rather than discovering them weeks later. This coordinated approach has helped our mutual clients detect fraud 30+ days earlier while reducing operational burden."

The integrated solution combines:

Vero's Real-Time Risk Intelligence : 45+ automated behavioral alerts tracking payment patterns, aging inventory, cash flow changes, and other risk indicators

Quiktrak's Audit Supplements: Dealer Self-Audits (DSA) and Dealer Self-Reconciliation (DSR) capabilities that supplement physical audits with verified photos and videos, along with the ability to consume and analyze telematics data.

"The future of floor plan risk management isn't about choosing between physical audits and technology - it's about making them work together," said Greg Glowacz, CRO at Quiktrak. "Our integration with Vero demonstrates how continuous monitoring fills the gaps between audit cycles, while our CHECKS platform ensures collateral verification remains accurate and efficient."

Results from the integration show significant operational improvements:

60-70% reduction in time between risk detection and intervention

50% decrease in audit reconciliation time through automated workflows

Detection of payment bunching patterns that revealed $200K+ in prevented losses for one lender

Reduced physical audit frequency, resulting in cost savings of 30%

By leveraging Quiktrak's audit systems, coupled with Vero's Real-Time Risk Intelligence, lenders can fully realize the "manage by exception" approach to risk degradation and portfolio monitoring.

Upcoming Webinar: "Modern Floor Plan Risk Management: From Audit to Action"

The companies will share detailed insights and best practices during their joint webinar scheduled for October 2025. Date and registration details will be announced soon. The session will feature:

Live demonstration of the integrated risk monitoring and audit platform

Case studies from lenders utilizing both platforms

Best practices for combining physical audits with digital audits for continuous monitoring

Q&A with floor plan risk management experts

