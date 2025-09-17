Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
ACCESS Newswire
17.09.2025 14:02 Uhr
Bacula Systems Announces HPCAccelerator Feature for Enterprise HPC Backup

Unprecedented Scale and Speed for High Performance Computing Environments

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, CH / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Bacula Systems, the global leader in high-security, high-performance backup and recovery solutions, today announced its newest enterprise feature: HPCAccelerator, a breakthrough technology for handling massive file systems within its flagship product, Bacula Enterprise.

HPCAccelerator addresses one of the most pressing challenges in High-Performance Computing (HPC) and enterprise environments: efficiently protecting and managing data at previously unmanageable scale. This new feature empowers organizations to back up and restore billions of files at unprecedented speed, while maintaining Bacula's hallmark high security and budget predictability.

"Bacula Enterprise has always led the market in supporting the world's most demanding HPC environments. HPCAccelerator is a direct response to the increasing data growth faced by our customers, enabling them to shorten backup windows dramatically, while enjoying full cost predictability and uncompromising security," said Rick Stevens, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Bacula Systems. "By automating what was once a manual, time-intensive process, HPCAccelerator ensures organizations can scale their infrastructure confidently and efficiently."

Key Benefits of Bacula's HPCAccelerator Technology:

  • Massive Scalability: Dynamically distributes backup workloads across multiple concurrent workers to handle billions of files with ease.

  • Speed and Efficiency: Significantly reduces backup times by splitting large workloads into smaller, parallelized processes.

  • Full Automation: Eliminates the need for system administrators to manually partition datasets.

  • Error Reduction: Automation and adaptive scalability minimize human error and optimize resource use.

  • Universal Compatibility: Works seamlessly with any file system, file server, or NAS environment, and integrates with Bacula's incremental and other advanced backup features.

  • No Capacity-Based Licensing: Unlike most competitors, Bacula never charges by data volume, giving customers complete budget predictability.

For example, a government laboratory running HPC workloads with billions of files can now use Bacula Enterprise with HPCAccelerator to protect mission-critical data faster and more reliably, without the inefficiencies of manual dataset handling or spiraling license costs.

"HPCAccelerator is another proof point of Bacula's relentless focus on delivering solutions uniquely engineered for HPC and large enterprises," said Jorge Gea, Co-CEO of Bacula Systems. "It ensures that organizations conducting critical research and high-volume operations have a backup solution capable of keeping pace with their data explosion."

Showcased at SC25
Bacula Systems will be demonstrating the new HPCAccelerator feature at SC25, the premier international conference for high-performance computing, taking place in the United States this November. Visitors will be able to see firsthand how Bacula Enterprise with HPCAccelerator redefines large-scale backup performance for the HPC community along with its other capabilities with filesystems such as GPFS and Lustre.

Contact Information

Rob Morrison
Co-CEO, Director of Marketing
rob.morrison@baculasystems.com
+41 21 641 6080

SOURCE: Bacula Systems



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bacula-systems-announces-hpcaccelerator-feature-for-enterprise-hp-1074062

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
