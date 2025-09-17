Regents Capital Corporation: Regents Capital Extends and Upsizes Corporate Notes to $30.0 Million

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Regents Capital Corporation (Regents), a leading provider of equipment leasing and financing solutions to middle-market borrowers, announced the successful extension and upsize of its corporate notes to $30 million. Proceeds from the upsize will be used to support continued growth, including the funding of new originations.

Since inception, Regents has originated over $1.1 billion to more than 2,200 customers nationwide, focusing on businesses with annual revenues from $10 million to $250 million.

"This notes financing represents an important step as we continue to capitalize on the growing market demand for our products," stated Don Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of Regents. "It will allow us to expand our reach while maintaining our commitment to delivering fast and efficient financing to customers."

Dennis Odiorne, President of Regents, added, "This transaction enhances our operational flexibility and our ability to scale our platform. We're excited to leverage the additional capacity to serve more businesses and explore new strategic initiatives."

Kellie Ratzlaff, Chief Financial Officer of Regents, also commented, "We are very pleased with the upsize- it augments our capital structure and improves our overall financial position."

Brean Capital, LLC served as the company's exclusive financial advisor and sole placement agent in connection with the transaction.

About Regents Capital Corporation

Founded in 2013, Regents is an independent commercial equipment finance firm dedicated to delivering exceptional results to middle market clients nationwide. Regents believes in serving as their client's financial partner, not just provider, by turning their client's equipment financing realities into results. Regents is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. For additional information about the company, visit: https://regentscapital.com.

SOURCE: Regents Capital Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/regents-capital-extends-and-upsizes-corporate-notes-to-30.0-million-1074418