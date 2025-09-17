Omni-Biotic US Expands Into Children's Gut Health With Two New Probiotics: AB 10 Kids and Stress Release Kids

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Omni-Biotic US, the company that introduced Europe's leading probiotic brand to the United States, is proud to announce the launch of two breakthrough probiotics for children: Omni-Biotic AB 10 Kids and Omni-Biotic Stress Release Kids. These new formulations adapt Omni-Biotic's award-winning adult probiotics into gentle, child-friendly formats, giving parents science-backed solutions to support their children's gut health, immunity, and emotional well-being from the start.

The gut microbiome develops during childhood and forms a foundation for lifelong health and well-being. Yet children today face unique challenges to building a resilient microbiome: frequent antibiotic use, processed diets, environmental toxins, and school-related stress. Left unaddressed, these factors can compromise digestion, immunity, and even emotional balance. With AB10 Kids and Stress Release Kids, Omni-Biotic is equipping parents with tools proven to nurture gut resilience when it matters most.

Building on the success of Omni-Biotic AB 10, trusted worldwide for restoring gut balance, AB 10 Kids delivers the same 10 clinically studied probiotic strains in a gentle half-dose powder. Flavorless and easy to mix into water, milk, or yogurt, AB 10 Kids supports gut flora diversity, especially during and after antibiotic use, and can be taken daily to maintain digestion and immunity. Omni-Biotic's powder delivery ensures an 83% probiotic survival rate into the gut, compared to an average of just 7% in leading U.S. capsule brands.*

Stress Release Kids adapts Omni-Biotic's award-winning Stress Release probiotic for children, with 9 deeply studied strains in a peach-flavored, fast-melt powder that dissolves directly on the tongue, no water needed. Designed to support the gut-brain axis, Stress Release Kids helps improve digestion, promote emotional balance, support cognitive function, and increase resilience to stress.

"Children today face more gut health challenges than ever before," said Hannah Kleinfeld, Co-Founder and COO of Omni-Biotic US. "By introducing AB 10 Kids and Stress Release Kids, we're giving parents clinically validated, practitioner-trusted probiotics that help safeguard not only digestion and immunity, but also the emotional resilience every child needs to thrive."

Both products will be available beginning September 17, 2025, at www.omnibioticlife.com.

About Omni-Biotic US

Omni-Biotic is Europe's leading probiotic brand and the #3 probiotic brand worldwide. Developed by Austrian microbiome research pioneer Institut AllergoSan, each formulation is backed by over 30 years of research and clinical testing. Since 2019, Omni-Biotic US has been committed to delivering clinically validated, practitioner-recommended probiotics that support gut health and overall wellness.

For more information, visit www.omnibioticlife.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact Information

Teal Minisofer

PR Director

teal@zerotrillion.com

985-249-1068

SOURCE: Omni-Biotic US

