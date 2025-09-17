Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.09.2025 14:02 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Omni-Biotic US Expands Into Children's Gut Health With Two New Probiotics: AB 10 Kids and Stress Release Kids

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Omni-Biotic US, the company that introduced Europe's leading probiotic brand to the United States, is proud to announce the launch of two breakthrough probiotics for children: Omni-Biotic AB 10 Kids and Omni-Biotic Stress Release Kids. These new formulations adapt Omni-Biotic's award-winning adult probiotics into gentle, child-friendly formats, giving parents science-backed solutions to support their children's gut health, immunity, and emotional well-being from the start.

Omni-Biotic AB10 Kids

Omni-Biotic AB10 Kids
Box and sachet

The gut microbiome develops during childhood and forms a foundation for lifelong health and well-being. Yet children today face unique challenges to building a resilient microbiome: frequent antibiotic use, processed diets, environmental toxins, and school-related stress. Left unaddressed, these factors can compromise digestion, immunity, and even emotional balance. With AB10 Kids and Stress Release Kids, Omni-Biotic is equipping parents with tools proven to nurture gut resilience when it matters most.

Omni-Biotic AB 10 Kids
Building on the success of Omni-Biotic AB 10, trusted worldwide for restoring gut balance, AB 10 Kids delivers the same 10 clinically studied probiotic strains in a gentle half-dose powder. Flavorless and easy to mix into water, milk, or yogurt, AB 10 Kids supports gut flora diversity, especially during and after antibiotic use, and can be taken daily to maintain digestion and immunity. Omni-Biotic's powder delivery ensures an 83% probiotic survival rate into the gut, compared to an average of just 7% in leading U.S. capsule brands.*

Omni-Biotic Stress Release Kids
Stress Release Kids adapts Omni-Biotic's award-winning Stress Release probiotic for children, with 9 deeply studied strains in a peach-flavored, fast-melt powder that dissolves directly on the tongue, no water needed. Designed to support the gut-brain axis, Stress Release Kids helps improve digestion, promote emotional balance, support cognitive function, and increase resilience to stress.

A Parent's Ally in Raising Resilient Kids
"Children today face more gut health challenges than ever before," said Hannah Kleinfeld, Co-Founder and COO of Omni-Biotic US. "By introducing AB 10 Kids and Stress Release Kids, we're giving parents clinically validated, practitioner-trusted probiotics that help safeguard not only digestion and immunity, but also the emotional resilience every child needs to thrive."

Both products will be available beginning September 17, 2025, at www.omnibioticlife.com.

About Omni-Biotic US

Omni-Biotic is Europe's leading probiotic brand and the #3 probiotic brand worldwide. Developed by Austrian microbiome research pioneer Institut AllergoSan, each formulation is backed by over 30 years of research and clinical testing. Since 2019, Omni-Biotic US has been committed to delivering clinically validated, practitioner-recommended probiotics that support gut health and overall wellness.

For more information, visit www.omnibioticlife.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact Information

Teal Minisofer
PR Director
teal@zerotrillion.com
985-249-1068

.

SOURCE: Omni-Biotic US

Related Images

Omni-Biotic Stress Release Kids

Omni-Biotic Stress Release Kids
Box and sachet



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/omni-biotic-us-expands-into-childrens-gut-health-with-two-new-probiot-1074610

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.