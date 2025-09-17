NetLine Wins Two Prestigious 2025 Content Marketing Awards

The Company's Marketing Mastery Workbook captures victory in multiple categories; announces 2nd edition

CAMPBELL, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Today, NetLine announced it has won two 2025 Content Marketing Awards in the categories of Best Event Content Marketing Strategy and Best Use of Interactive Content. NetLine's 2024 Marketing Mastery Workbook impressed a panel of industry veterans for its unique combination of insight, strategy, and practical application.

The Content Marketing Awards, presented annually by The Content Marketing Institute (CMI), is the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program in the world for content creation, distribution, and innovation. The Content Marketing Awards recognize the best content marketing projects, agencies, and marketers in the industry each year. This year's panel of all-star judges reviewed hundreds of entries to determine the best of the best in content marketing excellence.

Rather than presenting static thought leadership, NetLine's inaugural workbook offered an actionable, interactive guide marketers could immediately apply to their existing campaigns and GTM motions-capturing the attention of professionals of all seniority levels. These awards not only spotlight NetLine's commitment to content excellence but also highlight the brand's content vow to produce truly useful and actionable marketing.

Building on this momentum, NetLine has released the 2nd Edition of its Marketing Mastery Workbook. Redesigned for today's GTM challenges-longer buying cycles, tighter budgets, and increased pressure to prove impact-The Marketing Mastery Workbook, 2nd Edition is leaner but far more actionable. It sharpens self-assessment tools, refines exercises to align with real buyer behavior, and updates frameworks to move beyond outdated funnel thinking.

"Marketers are under more pressure than ever to deliver results," said David Fortino, General Manager of NetLine. "This edition reestablishes the tried and true principles of marketing while still being primed for speed, clarity, and impact. It's a practical guide for marketers ready to turn intent into outcomes grounded entirely in real buyer behavior."

As part of the company's presence at Content Marketing World 2025, NetLine's Sr. Manager of Demand Generation, Josh Baez, will be presenting today, September 17, 2025, at 11:20 AM PT in Room 11. His presentation, "GTM Survivor Island: Outplay the Noise. Outqualify the Names. Outconvert the Chaos," will explore how leading B2B marketers are seeking to do more than simply "Survive" and instead evolve their GTM strategies by treating content not just as a brand play, but as a powerful signal detection system.

Attendees will walk away with a clearer understanding of how to spot real buyer urgency, scale high-performing programs with precision, unite sales and marketing, and even have a chance to leave with a physical copy of the workbook.

The Marketing Mastery Workbook, 2nd Edition , is now available for download.

About NetLine

NetLine is the #1 Programmatic B2B Lead Generation Platform, empowering marketers to engage in-market buyers with targeted content and accelerate revenue growth. With unmatched access to thousands of Tier 1 media sites, NetLine connects brands with decision-makers actively researching solutions, delivering content where and when it matters most.

Trusted by over 17,000 customers to turn content into pipeline, NetLine is the leader in demand generation. Always-on content across the digital publications your target audiences trust fosters true organic engagement. First-party data, advanced targeting, and real-time lead delivery generate only high-quality prospects for immediate activation and faster conversions.

Founded in 1994, now part of Informa TechTarget, NetLine provides unmatched access and transparency, helping marketers cut through the noise and connect with the buyers who matter most. Your buyers are everywhere. Now you can be too, all in one platform.

Successful B2B Marketers Start with NetLine. Visit www.netline.com .

