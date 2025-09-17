Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.09.2025 14:06 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DJI Brings World First to the Sky with Mini 5 Pro

1-Inch large CMOS sensor, Nightscape Omnidirectional Sensing, true vertical shooting and 225° flexible gimbal rotation combine for the ultimate all-in-one mini drone

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today introduces the Mini 5 Pro. Featuring the world's first[1] 1-inch sensor in a mini camera drone, an Intelligent Flight Battery providing up to 36 minutes of flight time[1] and upgraded ActiveTrack 360°, the palm-sized, lightweight drone, is made to capture life's beautiful moments and preserve treasured memories in stunning detail.

Pro-level Imaging in a Compact Body
The Mini 5 Pro debuts a 50MP 1-inch large sensor, preserving even minute details in low-light conditions such as sunsets and nightscapes; and a new 48mm Med-Tele mode with higher digital zoom resolution than previous models, to make subjects stand out with greater texture and adds depth. Furthermore, DJI's portrait optimization enhances portraits' brightness, contrast and skin tones to make them look naturally radiant with more vivid expressions.

Cinematic and Flexible Settings as Standard
With 4K/60fps HDR video up to 14 stops of dynamic range[1] are achievable to capture cinematic footage in high-contrast scenes, such as detailed views of cloud textures during sunrise and sunset.

For those wanting to slow things down with creative flexibility in post-production, Mini 5 Pro supports slow-motion video recording at 4K/120fps.

DJI Brings World First to the Sky with Mini 5 Pro

When it comes to color modes, Mini 5 Pro can record 10-bit video using H.265 encoding, delivering refined color performance, with the maximum ISO raised to 12800. In D-Log M and HLG color modes, the maximum ISO is raised to 3200 for greater brightness and more details in urban night scenes.

With 225° roll rotation, the gimbal enables flexible and dynamic camera movement. Capture creative rotating footage with intelligent modes like QuickShot Rotate, Timelapse, Spotlight, and Waypoint Flight. Instantly shoot skyscrapers, waterfalls and vibrant city scenes with the camera's True Vertical Shooting. No cropping is needed and with every photo and video ready for social media.

Confident Flight Even in Low Light
Mini 5 Pro features a forward-facing LiDAR and multiple vision sensors for nightscape omnidirectional obstacle sensing, making return-to-home safer. In city nightscapes, it actively detects and avoids obstacles and return paths for worry-free night flying. With sufficient light, it can memorize flight routes, enabling safe takeoff and return even without a satellite signal[1].

With forward-facing LiDAR, fisheye lenses on the front and rear; binocular lenses and a 3D infrared sensor on the bottom, omnidirectional obstacle sensing is achieved for safer flights[1].

Nightscape Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing[1] provides robust safety for night photography, allowing the user to create with confidence and efficiency[1]. With the forward-facing LiDAR, Mini 5 Pro detects obstacles like tall buildings even in low-light conditions and intelligently maneuvers upward, ensuring safer returns during nighttime flights[1].

Powered by real-time vision positioning and mapping technologies, Mini 5 Pro memorizes flight paths when adequate lighting is available[1]. This non-GNSS RTH ensures a safe return even when taking off from locations without satellite signals, such as balconies.

With L1 + L5 dual-band GNSS, Mini 5 Pro connects to more satellites, for improved signal stability and precise positioning.

Upgraded ActiveTrack 360° The upgraded ActiveTrack 360° offers customizable tracking for various scenarios, and features more stable and safer tracking performance than previous models. Whether filming a stroll by the beach or a bike ride on a weaving road, it detects sports scenarios and will select the right mode for optimal framing and tracking, all enhanced to balance speed, agility, and safety. Along with features including MasterShots, QuickShots, Free Panorama, Off-State QuickTransfer, Mini 5 Pro allows creators to capture stunning moments like a pro.

For more product information: https://www.dji.com/mini-5-pro

For more images and assets: bit.ly/mini-5-pro

1 - Always observe local laws and regulations and ensure the aircraft has obtained relevant certifications and airspace authorizations before flying.
- The term "world's first" refers to the fact that, DJI Mini 5 Pro is the market's first 1-inch sensor in a mini near-250g drone, as of September 17th, 2025.
- All data was tested in controlled conditions. Actual experience may vary. For more details, please refer to https://www.dji.com/mini-5-pro

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2773520/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dji-brings-world-first-to-the-sky-with-mini-5-pro-302557410.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.