Bullish secures New York BitLicense from the NYDFS, paving way for U.S. launch

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullish (NYSE: BLSH), an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services, today announced that its U.S. digital asset trading and custody business, Bullish US Operations LLC, has been granted a BitLicense and Money Transmission License by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) . The license, officially defined as a 'Virtual Currency Business Activity License' by the NYDFS, allows Bullish to provide institutions and advanced traders in New York State digital asset spot trading and custody services. This is another key step in the expansion of Bullish's global regulatory footprint.

"New York is widely recognized as being at the forefront of virtual currency regulation. Receiving our BitLicense and Money Transmission License from the New York Department of Financial Services is a testament to Bullish's commitment to regulatory compliance and our dedication to building trusted, institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure in key global markets," said TomFarley, CEO of Bullish. "As a former President of the New York Stock Exchange and a proud New Yorker, I look forward to Bullish's contribution to the city's thriving financial ecosystem."

"Securing the New York BitLicense is a significant regulatory milestone for our growth in the U.S. and also signals our credibility to operate within the financial capital of the world," said ChrisTyrer, President of Bullish Exchange. "We believe that clear regulation drives responsible market evolution and institutional engagement. We look forward to offering New York's institutions and advanced traders Bullish's regulated, high-performance digital asset services."

Prospective institutional customers and advanced traders in New York State and elsewhere in the U.S. who are eager to onboard are encouraged to get in touch with a Bullish relationship manager.

