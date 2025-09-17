Bria Announces Series B Extension Backed by Bright Pixel Capital

Investment will enable Bria to expand its visual generative AI Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and redefine the future of content creation at scale.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bria, a leading visual generative AI platform-as-a-service (PaaS) empowering enterprises to create scalable and compliant visual content, today announced a notable strategic investment from Bright Pixel Capital. This partnership will enable Bria to expand its cutting-edge AI technology, enhancing the development of AI-driven visual products for businesses with an emphasis on transparency, control, and privacy protection, and to accelerate the adoption of its platform across industries such as advertising, media, retail, gaming, and e-commerce.

The investment is an extension of Bria's $40 million Series B funding round, led by Red Dot Capital with participation from Maor Investment, Entrée Capital, GFT Ventures, Intel Capital, and In-Venture.

Bria's visual generative AI PaaS is designed to help businesses generate high-quality visual assets tailored to their needs while avoiding the risks associated with IP infringement and privacy concerns. Its unique attribution engine ensures that content creators and data owners are properly compensated for their contributions, creating a fair and transparent ecosystem for the use of generative AI in commercial applications.

The investment marks a milestone in Bria's mission to redefine the future of content creation at scale. Bolstered by Bright Pixel, a global investor, Bria will accelerate its goal of providing enterprises with the tools to produce on-brand content, all while maintaining strict compliance with data privacy and copyright laws.

"At Bria, we're committed to building a responsible, flexible, and scalable AI platform that empowers enterprises to leverage generative AI safely," said Dr. Yair Adato, Founder and CEO of Bria. "With the support of Bright Pixel, we are well positioned to scale globally at the intersection of creativity and technology, magnifying our impact and delivering responsible, world-class AI solutions that empower both businesses and creators."

Through this investment, Bria will continue to expand its platform offerings, including enhanced tools for fine-tuning and personalizing content, and to extend its patented attribution engine to other forms of creative media, such as music and text. This broader application of Bria's technology will empower enterprises to produce a wide variety of high-quality assets while maintaining the same rigorous standards for transparency and fairness.

"Bria is setting a new standard for how companies create and deliver visual content," said Daniela Coutinho, Principal at Bright Pixel. "As AI becomes increasingly ubiquitous in the modern enterprise, Bria's state-of-the-art technology and legal-first approach make it an invaluable solution for businesses, ensuring compliance with evolving AI regulations. We're thrilled to support Bria at this critical juncture in their growth as they lead the charge in responsible generative AI."

With Bria, enterprises have complete control over visual content generation, enabling teams to create images, videos, and other multimedia assets that are aligned with their brand's visual language. The solution integrates seamlessly with industry-standard tools such as Adobe Photoshop, Figma, and AWS, making it easier for enterprises to adopt AI-driven content creation workflows without sacrificing control or compliance.

About Bria

Bria's visual generative AI platform-as-a-service (PaaS) enables developers, product teams, and enterprises to build commercial-ready content. Our foundation models, trained on 100% licensed data from 30+ partners, ensure legal compliance with proper attribution to data owners and artists. Bria provides technical teams full access to source code and weights, production-grade APIs/SDKs, and the flexibility to incorporate these AI building blocks into their preferred builder environments. Bria's pre-built pipelines offer the fastest path to market-ready visual AI implementation. At the same time, advanced teams leverage our ControlNets, LoRAs, and LCMs for pixel-perfect precision and maximum control over visual outputs. Bria offers complete IP/privacy indemnity and EU AI Act-compliant architecture with flexible commercial terms that leverage existing cloud commitments. Leading advertising, gaming, media, and retail enterprises rely on Bria to deliver precise, on-brand visual content at scale. Looking ahead, Bria is pioneering the future of premium content generation-where visual AI, data ownership, and artistic contribution coexist to create sustainable value. For more information, visit Bria.ai.

About Bright Pixel

Bright Pixel Capital is the technology investment arm of the multinational group Sonae. With special focus on cybersecurity, infrastructure software, retail technologies, business applications and emerging tech, it has a portfolio of more than 60 companies, from early to growth stages. Bright Pixel acts as a partner that brings specialized know-how, global footprint, and a wealth of experience in helping companies from early stage to IPO. For more information, visit brpx.com

