Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
17.09.2025
UBiqube (Ireland) Limited: UBiqube Releases Industry's First SASE Map with Comprehensive View of SASE Cloud Architecture

Independent portal provides real-time visibility into SASE vendor coverage and performance

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UBiqube, the global leader in multi-domain IT infrastructure automation, today announced the launch of the SASE Map, a free portal designed to bring unprecedented transparency to the SASE ecosystem.

Until now, enterprises and partners have had limited visibility into how and from where SASE services are delivered, often relying on fragmented and incomplete data. The SASE Map addresses the industry's growing appetite for transparent architectural information by displaying vendor Points of Presence (PoPs), hosting partners, internet exchanges, and transit providers on a single map for an unbiased view of provider's coverage, performance, and resilience.

"The SASE Map brings much needed clarity to IT professionals in charge of transitioning their cybersecurity practices to a cloud-based model," said Nabil L. Souli, CEO of UBiqube. "The SASE map is available to all at no cost and its information will be updated in real time in order to help with deployment planning and related arbitrations. This launch marks an important milestone in providing the IT security community with comprehensive and transparent insights about the architectural differences between SASE options on the market today."

To access the SASE Map, visit:www.sase-opslab.com/the-sase-map

About SASE OpsLab

SASE OpsLab is an automation marketplace for prepackaged deployment and migration use cases, purpose-built to simplify and scale SASE operations. By delivering ready-to-use "Ops Kits," SASE OpsLab enables customers, resellers, and vendors to accelerate rollouts, streamline migrations, and reduce operational risk. Supported by UBiqube, a global leader in IT and cloud infrastructure automation, SASE OpsLab combines proven automation technology with deep operational expertise to solve SASE's toughest challenges.

Media Contact
Gabrielle Small
ghs@ubiqube.com


