The only dating app for the disabled and chronically ill communities launches Version 2.0 with industry-leading accessibility features and further global expansion plans

Dateability the only dating app designed for the disabled and chronically ill communities, today announced the release of Dateability Version 2.0, a major milestone in making online dating more accessible and inclusive. The update integrates accessibility into every layer of the user experience, with enhanced screen-reader support and a redesigned, user-friendly interface that sets a new benchmark for the online dating industry.

In 2022, sisters Jacqueline and Alexa Child founded Dateability after Jacqueline faced discrimination on mainstream dating apps. They set out to transform online dating for a historically overlooked community, building a safe, inclusive and empowering space where people with disabilities and chronic illnesses can connect without fear of bias or exclusion. Dateability is more than a dating app; it's a movement for inclusion, dignity and connection.

"We understand firsthand how difficult dating with a disability can be," said sisters and co-founders Jacqueline and Alexa Child. "When Jacqueline became disabled due to chronic illness, we wanted to create a safe, inclusive and accessible space where people with physical, intellectual and psychiatric disabilities can form real connections. With Dateability 2.0, we're building on that foundation and fulfilling our commitment to make love accessible for all."

According to the CDC, more than one in four adults in the U.S. reported having a disability. Dateability Version 2.0 has a completely rebuilt infrastructure, which will allow Dateability to sustain a larger user base and meet the needs of the more than 70 million adults in the U.S. who identify as disabled. It will also allow for further international expansion, which is on the horizon.

The update builds on Dateability's rapid growth and impact since its 2022 founding. The app has increased its user base ten-fold in just three years, growing across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the U.K. It will see its first "Dateability Wedding" early next year.

"After trying all the most popular dating apps, I never thought I'd find love," said Collin LaFon, who is planning to wed Kaci Cartwright in February 2026 after the couple met on Dateability. "But Dateability changed everything. Within three days, I connected with someone who truly understands me, including my chronic illness. Now, 18 months later, we're living together, supporting each other and counting the days until we say 'I do!'"

"As a dating coach specializing in inclusive dating and empowerment for people with disabilities, Dateability leads the way in creating opportunities with integrity. They're shifting the conversation around what accessibility and inclusion look like in relationships and beyond," said Kathy O'Connell, Founder of Radiant Abilities and Host of the Dating, Relationships and Disability Podcast.

Dateability 2.0 is available now for download on the App Store and Google Play.

To learn more, visit https://info.dateabilityapp.com/.

About Dateability

