Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.: Green Rain Energy Holdings Appoints Alan Stone & Company to Lead Investor Relations

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Green Rain Energy Holding (OTCID:GREH) announced the appointment of Alan Stone & Company for its investor relations, effective immediately. The move underscores the company's commitment to enhancing its communication strategy and expanding its relationship with the investment community. In this role, Mr. Stone will be responsible for managing all aspects of the company's investor relations program, including leading communications with shareholders, analysts, and prospective investors.

"Alan Stone is a good friend and confidant who will lead us into this next phase for us," said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of Green Rain Energy. "With his deep understanding of capital markets and proven track record in investor relations, Stoney will be instrumental in helping us tell our story and articulate our growth strategy to the investment community."

Mr. Stone brings over 40 years of experience in investor relations and financial communications. As the founder and chief head of Wall Street Research Report, Mr. Stone has had his fingers on the pulse of capital markets covering and researching for countless companies.

"I am excited to join Green Rain Energy Holdings at this pivotal time and look forward to building strong, transparent relationships with our investors as we focus on increasing investor transparency", said Mr. Stone in a written statement.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCID:GREH)

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. is a renewable energy company focused on developing and deploying sustainable power solutions across North America. Through its subsidiaries and partnerships, the company is working to revolutionize clean energy infrastructure, from solar generation to EV charging networks, with a mission to drive environmental responsibility and create lasting shareholder value.

