WellBalance, LLC: WellBalance Releases "The WellBalance Way", a Groundbreaking Guide to Create a Flourishing Life Through Balance

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / The WellBalance Institute for Positive Wellbeing proudly announces the launch of The WellBalance Way: Discover Your Unique Path to a Centered Life, its foundational book introducing the WellBalance Model of Positive Wellbeing and how to use it to transform your life. Written by Harvard-trained scientist, published researcher, and WellBalance founder Troy W. Norris, this essential guide provides a science-backed roadmap to navigate life's challenges with resilience, meaning, joy and fulfillment.

The WellBalance Way

The WellBalance Way: Discover Your Unique Path to a Centered Life, Grounded in Science and Guided by Meaning

Drawing from decades of research in positive psychology and lived experience, The WellBalance Way offers a clear framework to create balance across body, mind, relationships, and purpose. Readers are guided through the WellBalance Life Lotus, key Positivity Principles, and a complete set of Mindful Positivity Practices, together designed to help individuals create their most flourishing lives and build resilience through awareness, alignment, balance and breadth.

"This book is both deeply personal and scientifically grounded," said Troy Norris, Founder of WellBalance and the WellBalance Institute for Positive Wellbeing. "I wrote this from my own experience with positive psychology to bring the science of wellbeing off the page and into people's lives. The book offers practical steps, inspiration and encouragement that meets readers where they are right now in their lives, enabling them to become who they are meant to be and create the lives they are meant to live. The WellBalance Way is more than a self-help book - it's a life-long companion to creating a sustainably flourishing life."

A Look Inside The WellBalance Way

Organized into eight chapters, the book introduces readers to:

The foundations of the WellBalance Model and Life Lotus framework.

Core practices for balancing self with others, effort with rest, and insight with impact.

The science of upward spirals of positivity, wellbeing productivity, and resilience.

Essential domains of self-care, from mind-body wellness and self-efficacy to cultivating openness and meaning.

Targeted mindful practices that enhance core aspects of our lived experiences.

A clear path to create your best life in ways that benefit both yourself and others.

The WellBalance Way is designed to be approachable yet profound. Whether someone is navigating transition, seeking deeper fulfillment, or simply wanting a more centered life, this book will reveal your best path forward.

About the Author

Troy W. Norris is a Harvard-trained scientist and certified life, health and wellness coach who created the WellBalance Method to find his own way from burnout and breakdown to fulfillment and flourishing. An expert in precision medicine, digital health, innovation and entrepreneurship, Troy created the WellBalance Institute to develop tools that enable a practical and personalized approach to wellbeing improvement. His research on wellbeing has been published in peer-reviewed journals and presented at leading scientific conferences.

Availability

The WellBalance Way is available via WellBalance.org/books, Amazon, Kindle, Audible, iTunes and other major online print, audio and e-book sellers.

