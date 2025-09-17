Both the OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock and OWC Jellyfish S24 Earn Coveted Honor at IBC

Other World Computing (OWC), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced its OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock and its OWC Jellyfish S24 have both been awarded a Future's Best of Show Award, presented at IBC2025 by TVBEurope.

The OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock earned a coveted TVBEurope Best of Show Award in recognition of its unique ability to connect to multiple high-speed networks, access blazing-fast network-attached storage (NAS), NDI, Dante, video streams, and expand device setups via a single Thunderbolt cable, providing creative and IT pros with serious speed combined with complete flexibility. Likewise, the OWC Jellyfish S24 earned its position on the IBC2025 Future's Best of Show roster as a high-performance, cost-competitive, full SSD production server for media teams who need the responsiveness of full flash storage while still being able to easily expand their capacity in the future. The flash storage in the OWC Jellyfish S24 is powered by OWC's Mercury Extreme Pro SSDs, which provide unmatchable sustained Read/Write speeds.

"The winning products for the Best of Show program provide an outstanding overview of new technology at the show and recognize the very best broadcast and AV products and solutions on display at IBC shining a spotlight on the very best," said the awards editorial team.

"We are indeed honored to have been recognized not once but twice by the esteemed judges of Future's Best of Show Award, presented at IBC2025 by TVBEurope," said Chris Kooistra, Vice President, Marketing, Other World Computing (OWC). "In the case of the OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock, we believe it underscores the industry's appreciation for the struggle that creative and IT pros are facing juggling adapters, dealing with too few ports, and waiting on slow network speeds just to get through the day and this dock's ability to change all that. With one powerful Thunderbolt connection, you get two 10GbE ports, a 2.5GbE port, three Thunderbolt 5 ports, and four USB ports all designed to simplify your setup and supercharge your workflow."

Kooistra continued, "Likewise, the OWC Jellyfish S24 eliminates the roadblocks that slow down video editors and post-production teams, whether they need high frame video timelines and image sequence files or robust project files, Jellyfish empowers creators with the speed, reliability, and scalability they need to bring their projects to life without compromise."

Future's Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of engineers and industry experts, and are selected based on innovation, feature set, perceived value, and application in serving the industry. Winners receive a crystal-glass trophy for display at IBC and will be featured in TVBEurope. Winners will also be featured in promotional material for the awards, which includes online articles, newsletters, social posts, and subscriber-facing emails.

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC's professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2025 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250917648104/en/

Contacts:

PR Contact:

Nicole Gorman

Gorman Communications, for Other World Computing (OWC)

M: 508-397-0131

nicole.gorman@gormancommunications.com