Patriot Critical Minerals Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Program

ELKO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Patriot Critical Minerals ("Patriot" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based critical minerals developer advancing the 100%-owned MEGA tungsten project in Elko County, Nevada, today announced the engagement of international investor relations specialists MZ Group ("MZ") to lead a strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with the Patriot management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the company's visibility throughout the investment community. The initiative will highlight how Patriot is uniquely positioned with the potential to become one of the only tungsten producers in the United States - which currently has no domestic supply of tungsten. The company's 15 unpatented lode mining claims, located in mine friendly Elko County, Nevada, span 310 acres with historic indicated and inferred resource estimate of ~19 Mt grading at ~0.17% Tungsten Trioxide (WO3). The property's historical work suggests a robust mineralizing system with meaningful resource expansion potential. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to verify the data and classify the estimate as current mineral resources or reserves and as such, the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors. Lucas A. Zimmerman, Managing Director at MZ North America, and Ian Scargill, Senior Vice President, will provide guidance to Patriot on corporate and financial communications, including roadshow and investment conference coordination in key financial hubs and enhancing brand visibility through financial and social media channels.

Zimmerman commented: "Tungsten is a critical component of the U.S. industrial supply chain as a key raw material used in manufacturing hard metals, batteries, semiconductors, and various technology applications, with no current domestic production. NATO's published 'Defense-Critical Supply Chain Security Roadmap' stated that tungsten is a high supply risk for military applications including munitions and armor plating for aircraft, tanks, and submarines.

"With China accounting for over 80% of tungsten global production, taken in tandem with China's recent ban on the export of tungsten for U.S. defense applications, the U.S. has declared tungsten a critical raw material due to the high supply chain risk, as well as the economic and national security importance. In the U.S., the strategic risk posed by the reliance on imported minerals has prompted the Department of Defense and Department of Energy to provide grants to fund up to 50% of the development costs of certain mining projects - creating a compelling opportunity for American tungsten producers to serve the growing national defense needs of the U.S. and its allies."

Scargill added: "Patriot's tungsten property is located in a prime location in mine-friendly Elko County, Nevada. Previous historical work demonstrated consistent mineralization over intercepts exceeding 100 feet, suggesting a robust mineralizing system. Tungsten mineralization at the property is associated with contact metamorphic zones and with quartz veins and veinlets. The primary tungsten mineral is scheelite. SRK Consulting, using historic and 2006 Galway drill data (323 holes, 22 trenches), reported 10.7 Mt of 0.171% Tungsten Trioxide indicated and a further 8.2 Mt inferred at 0.167% (0.10% cut-off). Exploration and expansion potential includes potential for higher-grade scheelite zones, unexplored extensions to the north and south."

Brodie Sutherland, President & CEO of Patriot Critical Minerals, commented: "We are highly focused on meeting our stated timelines at our MEGA deposit, as we continue to see strong demand for a domestic source for tungsten to supply the needs of U.S. defense contractors, supporting long-term market prospects and price stability. We are now working on a resource update. Our next steps will be moving to pre-feasibility, and then feasibility studies to advance to permitting. We believe with our attractive geology, combined with our strategic U.S. location, we are positioning Patriot as a supplier of choice in the attractive tungsten market. We look forward to working with Lucas, Ian and the team at MZ Group to communicate our vision to build long-term value for our shareholders."

For more information on Patriot, please visit the Company's website at patriotcritical.com.

Technical Report

The Company has filed a technical report with an effective date of March 31, 2025 titled "Technical Report - MEGA Tungsten Property - Elko County, Nevada, USA" (the "Technical Report"), prepared by Nebu Consulting, LLC., on SEDAR+ in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects compliant ("NI 43-101"). A copy of the technical report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Historical Estimates on the MEGA Tungsten Project

The historic resource estimates contained in this news release are based on historical data from previous work on the property, principally the prior work completed by Galway Resources Ltd. in 2006 and 2007, as stated in the Galway Resources Ltd. Technical Report with an effective date of June 1, 2007 titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Resources - Galway Resources Ltd. - Indian Springs Tungsten Property - Elko County, NV" which was reviewed in the preparation of this release.

The Company considers the historical estimates to be relevant as it provides insight into the potential of the MEGA tungsten project, and reasonably reliable based on the reputation of Nebu Consulting, LLC and the nature of the work completed. However, the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current and a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to verify the data and classify the estimate as current mineral resources or reserves.

The parameters and assumptions used in the historical estimate include 2006 validation drilling which comprised of four core and 20 reverse circulation drillholes totaling 2,504.8 meters, with resource modeling based on block size of 15 by 15 by 15 feet and utilizing both drillhole and trench 15ft composites.

To upgrade or verify the historical estimate as current, the Company has obtained and validated the original drill data, and prepared a new resource model under the supervision of a Qualified Person in accordance with S-K 1300. The Company has engaged SRK Consulting to provide an updated resource estimate.

Certain risks may materially affect the potential development of the mineral resources in the MEGA tungsten project, including the high price volatility of tungsten that is affected by the current geopolitical environment, uncertainty regarding the efficiency of developing the property given the current market price of tungsten, and the varied concentration of tungsten deposits.

Qualified Person

Brodie Sutherland, P.Geo, is a Qualified Person as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release. Mr. Sutherland is the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations with over 250 employees, 800 clients across 12 different exchanges. For over 25 years, MZ has implemented award winning programs and developed a reputation for delivering tangible results for public and private companies via strategic communications, industry-leading investor outreach, public relations, a market intelligence desk, and a suite of technology solutions, spanning websites, conference call/webcasting, video production and XBRL/Edgar filing services. MZ maintains a global footprint with professionals located throughout every time zone in North America, as well as Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit mzgroup.us.

About Patriot Critical Minerals

Patriot Critical Minerals is a U.S.- based company dedicated to the development of critical minerals, with a primary focus on advancing its wholly owned MEGA tungsten project located in Elko County, Nevada. Encompassing 310 acres across 15 unpatented lode mining claims, the MEGA project represents one of the largest known tungsten deposit in the United States. Historical data indicates a non-compliant resource estimate of 19 million tonnes of tungsten trioxide (WO3) at a grade of 0.17%. An updated, compliant resource estimate is anticipated to be released in the third quarter of 2025. To learn more, please visit our website at www.patriotcritical.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.

All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future. Specifically, the forward-looking statements include: that the engagement of MZ Group will lead to the desired outcomes across key markets and build long term value for shareholders; that the MEGA tungsten project has geological potential; that Patriot is uniquely positioned to become one of the only tungsten producers in the United States; the strategic value of tungsten to the United States; the market prospects and price stability of tungsten; that the historical estimates of the MEGA tungsten project will prove accurate and reflect current estimates; the Company's plans to advance the MEGA tungsten project, including conducting a pre-feasibility study, feasibility study, and securing permitting; the Company's planned position to be a supplier of choice in the tungsten market; and the Company's vision to build long-term value for the Company's shareholders. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will support the viability of critical mineral resource exploration, the availability of the financing required for the Company to carry out its planned future activities, the availability of and the ability to retain and attract qualified personnel, and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of minerals, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for minerals, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the mineral exploration industry, as well as additional risks that cannot be anticipated at this time. Ongoing labour shortages, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, the global financial and geopolitical climate and the conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine and surrounding regions are some additional factors that are affecting current economic conditions and increasing economic uncertainty, which may impact the Company's operating performance, financial position, and future prospects. Collectively, the potential impacts of this economic environment pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Patriot Critical Minerals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/patriot-critical-minerals-engages-mz-group-to-lead-strategic-investor-relations-a-1073037