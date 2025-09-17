ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces Engineering Order for a Multi Burner Heater at a Texas Refinery

Project Comprised of 36 ClearSign Core Process Burners in One Heater

TULSA, OKLAHOMA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq:CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced combustion and sensing technologies that help industrial operators dramatically reduce emissions, increase efficiency and safety, and support the use of cleaner fuels including hydrogen, today announces that it has received the initial engineering order from an integrated petroleum producer as the first phase of a process heater retrofit for a total of 36 ClearSign Core burners to be installed in their U.S. Gulf Coast refinery.

"We are pleased to announce this engineering order for a large multi burner heater retrofit from a name brand petroleum company," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "We are pleased that our technology is gaining traction and recognition in the petroleum industry. This order adds another significant operator to our client base and we expect that this engineering order will lead to another large-scale installation in the field."

The engineering order was received directly from the petroleum company The proposed project is for installation in their U.S. Gulf Coast facility in Texas. The Company expects the project to be rolled out in phases and expects the final delivery of the burners to be in the second half of 2026.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of decarbonization and improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, the use of hydrogen as a fuel and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core and ClearSign Eye and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com .

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Matthew Selinger

Firm IR Group for ClearSign

+1 415-572-8152

mselinger@firmirgroup.com

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations on the Company's strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully complete engineering orders for its customers; whether the customer that submitted a purchaser order for the engineering of the Company's process burner technology will issue corresponding equipment and installation orders for such technology following the successful completion of such engineering order; the Company's ability to generate equipment and installation orders following initial engineering orders from customers; the Company's ability to successfully deliver, install, and meet the performance obligations of the Company's burners in the California and Texas market, and any other markets the Company may sell products in; the Company's ability to further expand the sale of ultra-low NOx process and boiler burners; the Company's ability to successfully perform engineering and equipment supply orders; the Company's ability to continue expanding its customer base in the petroleum industry; general business and economic conditions; the performance of management and the Company's employees; the Company's ability to obtain financing, competition; whether the Company's technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and other factors that are detailed in the Company's periodic and current reports available for review at www.sec.gov . Furthermore, the Company operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter become aware.

