Percept Corporation: Percept Announces the Addition of Former VA Secretary Anthony Principi to Global Advisor Network

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Percept Corporation, a pioneer in advanced visual perception technology, AI and systems, announces that Anthony Principi has joined Percept's Global Advisor Network. Appointed by President George W. Bush, Principi served as the fourth United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs and brings extensive leadership experience, deep knowledge of VA operations and a strong commitment to supporting veterans and active-duty service members.

Dr. Scott Lewis, Percept CEO and founder, stated, "We are honored to have Secretary Principi join our distinguished advisor network. His addition demonstrates our long-term commitment to helping veterans and active service members through innovative technology and products that can improve health and quality of life." He continued, "Percept is the only company in the vision industry with both an advisor who served as Secretary of the VA and advisors who have led the world's largest headache and migraine organization-the International Headache Society. Dr. Rami Burstein previously served as head of this organization, and Dr. Mario Perez currently holds this position. Secretary Principi added, "After years of leading the VA, I recognize game-changing technology when I see it. Percept's solutions offer a unique opportunity to tackle some of the most pressing health issues affecting our veteran community - from chronic migraines to PTSD - in ways that are both effective and scalable through the VA and public and private sectors."

Dr. Murray Fingeret, a fellow Percept advisor, international glaucoma treatment pioneer and former head of Optometry for the New York VA, added, "Anthony Principi is an invaluable addition to Percept. I served under his leadership at the VA, and together we can bring innovative and cost-efficient optical solutions to veterans, active service members and their families. Our solutions are based on Percept's patented MiOptics' optimized Narrow Band Green Light (optimized nbGL) lens technology and can help treat chronic migraines and headaches, PTSD and anxiety, TBI and concussion symptoms, sleep disorders and other conditions that are priorities for today's VA."

To learn more about Percept and MiOptics and its benefits, please visit www.perceptcorp.com and the forthcoming www.MiOptics.shop.

About Percept Corporation

Percept is an eleven-year-old privately held company that is a leader in technology, products, software and app solutions. Each innovation is designed to improve human perception while increasing performance, productivity, safety and individualized style. Based in Las Vegas, Percept has staff throughout the United States and Italy, in addition to partners in Europe and Asia. The intellectual property base of Percept includes licenses for over 47 U.S., European and Chinese patents. Percept is the only vision technology company in the world with a network of over 400 global advisors that includes vision experts and top advisors with direct veteran experience that includes Brigadier General Michael Meese (U.S. Army, ret.) and Anthony Principi, Secretary of the VA during the Bush administrations. Percept is also the only vision technology company ever to be a Diamond Sponsor of the American Headache Society and a Corporate Roundtable Member of the International Headache Society along with large pharmaceutical companies as Lilly, Pfizer, and AbbVie.

