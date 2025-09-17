Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.: Dime Continues to Execute on Growth Plan With Commercial Lending Expansion

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the "Company" or "Dime"), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the "Bank"), announced the expansion of its commercial lending platform with the addition of several seasoned banking professionals. The following individuals have joined Dime:

  • Ryan Kent has joined as Director of Commercial Strategic Initiatives. He was previously a Senior Manager at Deloitte and prior to that a Senior Managing Director at Webster Bank
  • Elvis Grgurovic has joined as Co-Head of the Mid Corporate vertical. He was previously a Managing Director at Webster Bank
  • Eric Pelletier has joined as Head of Syndications. He was previously a Managing Director at Webster Bank
  • Matt Greene has joined as a Senior Vice President in the Mid-Corporate and Specialty Finance vertical. He was previously a Senior Managing Director at Webster Bank
  • Barry Renow has joined as Senior Vice President in the Mid-Corporate and Specialty Finance Vertical. He was previously a Senior Vice President at BHI USA

Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dime, commented: "We are excited to add several talented individuals as we continue to execute on our growth plan. The hires align with our focus of building a diversified commercial loan portfolio. Dime is the bank-of-choice for top tier talent looking to join a dynamic, client-focused institution with a flat organizational structure that enables speed and agility."

Thomas X. Geisel, Senior Executive Vice President of Commercial Lending, commented: "The addition of these high-performing professionals strengthens our capabilities across core areas including mid-corporate and specialty lending, and loan syndications. Each of them will play an important role in scaling our platform and delivering value to our clients through customized credit solutions, industry expertise and responsive service."

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.
Investor Relations Contact:
Avinash Reddy
Senior Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909
Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.


