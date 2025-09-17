Asia Broadband Inc.: Asia Broadband in Advanced Licensing Negotiations with Top-Tier Miners

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) ("AABB" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subsequent to its recent acquisition of reduced graphene oxide (rGO) nanotechnology for maximizing gold recovery, the Company has entered into advanced negotiations with multiple top-tier mining companies regarding licensing and joint venture deployment of its proprietary rGO platform.

"These discussions represent a golden opportunity to monetize our intellectual property, while positioning AABB as a leader in green mining innovation," expressed Chris Torres, CEO of Asia Broadband. "We are currently evaluating multiple licensing structures that include exclusive territory rights, royalties per ounce recovered and technical joint venture models with revenue-sharing potential."

The Company has confirmed that several Latin American producers have signed non-disclosure agreements and have begun technical due diligence of the rGO system. The first licensing agreements are expected to be formalized within the next quarter, following the completion and fully operational on-site 50 TPD rGO-based treatment line pilot plant.

As a dynamic leader in junior gold and silver production in Mexico, rGO licensing marks a pivotal step in AABB's evolution from producer to technology-driven resource innovator. This new division of the Company offers significant growth upside, not just from AABB's 500 TPD operations in Amparo and Tequila, but from a broader, large scale regional platform of collaborative gold recovery.

About Asia Broadband



Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

General Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com Token Support: support@aabbgmine2token.com Company Websites: www.asiabroadbandinc.com www.aabbgmine2token.com www.goldenbaboons.com Phone: 702-744-4785

