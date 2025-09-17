Mount Logan Capital Inc. Begins Trading on Nasdaq Under "MLCI"

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: MLCI) ("Mount Logan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Monday, September 15, 2025, under the ticker symbol "MLCI." The start of trading follows the successful closing of Mount Logan's strategic, all-stock Business Combination with 180 Degree Capital Corp. on Friday, September 12, 2025.

"This marks a significant milestone for Mount Logan, as we leverage our enhanced platform to pursue growth opportunities across alternative asset management and insurance solutions," said Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer of Mount Logan. "Listing on Nasdaq enhances our visibility and access to U.S. capital markets, further strengthening our ability to deliver long-term value for shareholders."

As previously disclosed, shares of Mount Logan on Cboe Canada were halted effective as of the close on September 11, 2025, and the Company has been formally delisted from Cboe Canada as of September 12, 2025.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management and insurance solutions company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market and the reinsurance of annuity products, primarily through its wholly owned subsidiaries Mount Logan Management LLC ("ML Management") and Ability Insurance Company ("Ability"), respectively. Mount Logan also actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, manages, monitors and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

ML Management was organized in 2020 as a Delaware limited liability company and is registered with the SEC as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. The primary business of ML Management is to provide investment management services to (i) privately offered investment funds exempt from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act") advised by ML Management, (ii) a non-diversified closed end management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company, (iii) Ability, and (iv) non-diversified closed-end management investment companies registered under the 1940 Act that operate as interval funds. ML Management also acts as the collateral manager to collateralized loan obligations backed by debt obligations and similar assets.

Ability is a Nebraska domiciled insurer and reinsurer of long-term care policies and annuity products acquired by Mount Logan in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. Ability is also no longer insuring or re-insuring new long-term care risk.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Mount Logan, may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "continue," "estimate," "expects," "intends," "will," "should," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "would," "forecasts," "seeks," "future," "proposes," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions). Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect Mount Logan's current views about future events. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about the benefits of the Business Combination, including future financial and operating results, Mount Logan's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to future results of operations, projected cash flow and liquidity, business strategy, shareholder liquidity programs and the payment of dividends to shareholders of Mount Logan, and other plans and objectives for future operations. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will occur as projected, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports, which Mount Logan has filed or will file from time to time on with the SEC or on SEDAR+.

Mount Logan does not undertake any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Any discussion of past performance is not an indication of future results. Investing in financial markets involves a substantial degree of risk. Investors must be able to withstand a total loss of their investment. The information herein is believed to be reliable and has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty is made, expressed or implied, with respect to the fairness, correctness, accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of the information and opinions. The information contained on the website of Mount Logan is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Mount Logan is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

This press release is not, and under no circumstances is it to be construed as, a prospectus or an advertisement and the communication of this release is not, and under no circumstances is it to be construed as, an offer to sell or an offer to purchase any securities in the Company or in any fund or other investment vehicle.

