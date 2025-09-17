Latin Metals Inc.: Latin Metals Provides Update on Esperanza Project, San Juan, Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. ("Latin Metals" or the "Company") - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) is pleased to provide an update on the Esperanza ("Esperanza") and Huachi ("Huachi") (together the "Projects") copper-gold projects in San Juan province, Argentina. Latin Metals previously signed an option agreement (the "Moxico Option") with Atlantic Metals Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Moxico Resources plc (together with Atlantic Metals, "Moxico") (previous news release dated October 8, 2024).

Project Update

Moxico has made substantial progress at the Esperanza project to date. Geological work has expanded the known footprint of mineralization and set the stage for future drill testing. Geological and alteration mapping, systematic rock sampling, and the re-logging of historic drill core have already identified new copper mineralization north and west of previously drilled areas. International porphyry expert Dr. Richard Sillitoe has also completed a review of project data, confirmed the presence of multi-phase mineralized intrusions and highlighted the potential for extensions of mineralization beyond the zones defined to date.

In parallel, Moxico is advancing with programmed environmental and social works. Hydrological and hydrogeological studies are underway in partnership with leading Argentine research institutes, supported by newly installed weather stations across the Huerta de Huachi River basin. On the social side, Moxico has retained San Juan-based ERS Consultora to complete a social baseline study in the Department of Jáchal and has hired local staff to assist with logistics and environmental monitoring.

This combination of technical, environmental, and social initiatives provides a strong foundation for future drilling and positions Esperanza as a high-quality copper-gold project with district-scale potential.

Esperanza Underlying Option

Latin Metals has amended the underlying option agreement ("Amended Underlying Option") with the underlying vendor ("Vendor"). Under the terms of the amendment, the Vendor's right to terminate the option due to certain project delays has been removed. In consideration of this concession, the payment schedule to acquire a 100% interest in the Esperanza property has been amended (Table 1) as follows:

Table 1: Amended Esperanza Underlying Option Terms

Milestone Payment Dates USD Cash USD Deemed Value of Latin Metals Shares Prior Payments $1,173,0001 (paid) - 21 July 20252 $250,0003 (paid) - 30 June 2026 $250,000 - 30 December 2026 $250,000 $250,000 30 June 2027 $383,00 $250,000 Total: $2,306,000 $500,000 Note 1. Payments made prior to Amended Underlying Option.

Note 2. Under the original terms of the underlying option agreement, if a drill permit for Esperanza is not secured on or prior to July 31, 2025, the Vendor had the right to terminate the option agreement. As consideration for removing the termination rights, a new schedule of milestone payments was established, beginning July 21, 2025.

Note 3. Payment made by Moxico.

Amended Moxico Option

Moxico has agreed to align its earn-in obligations with the revised terms of the amended Underlying Option. Moxico has reimbursed Latin Metals for the US$250,000 milestone payment made in July 2025, while also extending its 2025 drilling commitment into 2026. The revised drill commitment now calls for 15,000 meters of drilling in 2026. To exercise the Moxico Option, cash payments of up to US$2.67 million must be made to Latin Metals. The amended Moxico Option terms are as follows:

Table 2: Amended Moxico Option Terms

Milestone Payment Dates USD Cash to LMS Drilling Commitment (m) NI 43-101 Technical Report 7 October 2024 $350,000 (paid) - - 7 October 2026 $200,000 15,0001 Mineral Resource Estimate 7 October 2027 $225,000 20,000 Preliminary Economic Assessment 7 October 2028 $350,000 15,000 - 7 October 2029 $500,000 15,000 - 7 October 2030 $1,050,000 - Bankable Feasibility Study Total: $2,675,000 65,000 - Note 1. 5,000m of the total 15,000m drilling is a firm commitment subject to receipt of drilling permits, provided that Moxico shall have made commercially reasonable and good faith efforts to obtain same.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc. is a copper, gold and silver exploration company operating in Peru and Argentina under a prospect generator model, minimizing risk and dilution while maximizing discovery potential. With 18 projects, the company secures option agreements with major mining companies to fund exploration. This approach provides early-stage exposure to high-value mineral assets.

