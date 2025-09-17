Brazilian Rare Earths: Sulista Exploration Results Confirm a New High-Grade Rare Earth District

SYDNEY, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX: BRE / OTCQX: BRELY) (BRE) announces exploration results at the Sulista Project, located ~80km southwest of the Monte Alto project. The exploration program delivered outstanding outcomes across multiple targets, upgrading the Sulista Project to a high-grade rare-earth district.

Sulista Rare Earth District - Leading scale, high-grade and strategic location

District Scale: New drill results confirm an extensive high-grade rare-earth system at shallow depths - with +7 km of cumulative mineralised strike over seven exploration corridors within the Sulista Rare Earth District in Bahia, Brazil

New drill results confirm an extensive high-grade rare-earth system at shallow depths - with +7 km of cumulative mineralised strike over seven exploration corridors within the Sulista Rare Earth District in Bahia, Brazil Exploration Target: Sulista covers a vast '10 km by 2 km' exploration target area returning shallow, high-grade rare earth mineralisation results across regolith, bedrock and outcrop vectors. Exploration Target has now been estimated across the seven exploration corridors at Sulista

Sulista covers a vast '10 km by 2 km' exploration target area returning shallow, high-grade rare earth mineralisation results across regolith, bedrock and outcrop vectors. Exploration Target has now been estimated across the seven exploration corridors at Sulista Infrastructure advantage: The district is in a strategic location, with state highway BR-330 traversing and connecting Sulista with the Camaçari Petrochemical Complex, Bahia; 138 kV power just ~4 km, and skilled workforce and services ~12 km





Sulista East - Outstanding rare earth assays across regolith, bedrock, and new outcrop boulders

Large-scale, shallow, high-grade rare earth system identified with true thicknesses up to 30 m over 500 m of strike, still open along trend and at depth

New drill highlights include grades up to 9.6% TREO, with 15,695ppm NdPr, within 16.6 m at 3.9% TREO from surface (STU1482, open at depth), and large intercepts 33 m at 3.8% TREO from 7 m (JITDD0036)

with within from surface (STU1482, open at depth), and large intercepts from 7 m (JITDD0036) Widespread mineralised outcrops with grades of up to 10.5% TREO extend Sulista East by +5 km to the south; latest drilling defines a continuous, tabular bedrock rare earth deposit with grades over 3% TREO

extend Sulista East by +5 km to the south; latest drilling defines a continuous, tabular bedrock rare earth deposit with grades over 3% TREO New discovery just ~500 m north of Sulista East: 'Monte Alto-style' ultra-high-grade outcrop boulders at 32.1% TREO, provide classic pathfinders to high-grade bedrock mineralisation





Figure 1: Sulista Project: Drill tested deposits and priority drill targets within 10km extent (bird's eye view north)1

Sulista West - Outcrop Ridge drill program targeting high-grade extensions

New 5,000 m diamond drill program is now underway at Sulista West, targeting a high-grade REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U system beneath an intense surface geophysical anomaly

Outcrop Ridge target is anchored by outcrop grades up to 20.6% TREO (R1255) and earlier drilling up to 22.4% TREO, pointing to a second high-grade centre advancing in parallel with Sulista East

Follow-up auger results with grades up to 15.6% TREO with 34,467ppm NdPr and 1,767ppm DyTb within Sulista West Deposit cover interval of 6 m at 9.9% TREO from 14 m (STU1813)





Sulista District Exploration Target

Exploration Target estimate of 12-18 Mt, with grades of 4-6% TREO, across seven exploration corridors across the Sulista District.

Observed thickness & grade distribution: At Sulista East ~70% of drill holes intersect mineralisation, with significant intercepts showing cumulative widths of 15-20 m and a length-weighted interquartile range of 3-5% TREO

District-scale continuity from multiple pathfinders: >1% TREO auger trends, ground/airborne radiometric anomalies, broad gamma anomalies correlated with high-grade secondary monazite, and ultra-high grade outcrops/boulders define a drill-ready strike over ~6 km

Geological process: Coexistence of a rich, coherent and consistent tabular bedrock REE melt (~3.1% TREO), thick high-grade regolith above, and proximal Monte Alto-style boulders indicates a highly prospective magmatic and regolith system that repeats along strike





The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.

Sulista Drilling Status

Sulista East: 44 core holes completed (4,737 m); 13 holes assayed and reported herein (1,188 m); 31 holes pending (3,549 m)

Sulista West: 14 diamond holes previously completed (1,885 m), with assays previously reported for 11 holes (1,463 m) Including up to 22.4% TREO. New 5,000 m drilling program underway at Outcrop Ridge

Sulista District: 61 new auger holes completed (1,040 m)





Next Steps

Drilling: Step-out program to extend the Sulista East trend along the >1% TREO corridor; systematic drilling over the Monte Alto-style boulder field; advance Outcrop Ridge and priority targets

Geophysics: Execute high-resolution helicopter magnetic & radiometric survey





BRE's Managing Director & CEO, Bernardo da Veiga:

"Our successful exploration pathfinder model continues to deliver at our Sulista Rare Earth District - with the latest results confirming expansive, high-grade rare earth mineralisation with a clear path to scale.

These exceptional results also reinforce our conviction in the Rocha da Rocha Rare Earth Province. We now see the potential for this vast province to hold multi-district high-grade rare earth systems - and we're at the beginning of systematically unlocking this potential."

1 Refer to ASX announcement dated 29 May 2025 and 6 June 2024 for further details in relation to all previously reported exploration results for the Sulista Project referred to in this announcement. BRE confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the previously reported exploration results.

