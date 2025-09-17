Safety Shot, Inc.: Safety Shot Announces Strategic Board Refresh to Align with New Corporate Vision

Company Appoints New Directors with Deep Expertise in Venture Capital, Financial Due Diligence, and Bitcoin Mining to Guide Next Phase of Growth

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) today announced a strategic refresh of its Board of Directors with the appointment of three new members: Connor Klein, an investment partner at New Form Capital; Stacey Duffy, a seasoned financial due diligence and transaction advisory expert; and Jamie McAvity, co-founder and CEO of Bitcoin miner Cormint, Inc.

The new appointments are designed to provide the Company with enhanced expertise in digital assets, capital markets, and high-growth operations as it executes on its new strategy centered around its subsidiary, BONK Holdings LLC. Following these changes, the Board of Directors will be composed of seven members, with the four most recent appointments giving the new, BONK-aligned members a clear majority. Concurrent with the new appointments, the Company announced the resignations of Jordan Schur as President and as a member of the Board of Directors, and Rich Pascucci from the Board of Directors.

The new members of the Safety Shot Board of Directors include:

Connor Klein: An Investment Partner at New Form Capital, Mr. Klein is responsible for investments across financial infrastructure, real-world assets, and DeFi. He previously worked in Investment Banking at Morgan Stanley in its consumer & retail group and in growth at Halliday, an Andreessen Horowitz-backed crypto payments startup. He holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Stacey Duffy, ACA: A Director-level financial due diligence professional, Ms. Duffy has extensive experience leading complex transactions for corporate and private equity clients at firms including Alvarez & Marsal and KPMG. Her historical deals range across public and private companies, international acquisitions, and carve-out transactions.

Jamie McAvity: The co-founder and CEO of Cormint, Inc., a Bitcoin mining company headquartered in Texas. Mr. McAvity has scaled Cormint to 130MW of capacity and has been recognized for operating the most efficient Bitcoin mining operation in 2023 and 2024 by CoinShares and MinerMag. Previously, he was a member of the management team and Board of Directors of Knock, Inc., a SaaS business that saw a successful exit to Realpage in 2022.



"We are thrilled to welcome Connor, Stacey, and Jamie to our Board of Directors," said Jarrett Boon, CEO of Safety Shot. "Their collective expertise in DeFi, institutional finance, and scaling high-growth technology companies will be invaluable as we execute on our vision for BONK Holdings and unlock the value of our beverage division. Their appointments are a testament to the exciting new direction of our company. We also want to extend our deepest gratitude to Jordan Schur and Rich Pascucci for their dedicated service and significant contributions to Safety Shot. They have been instrumental in our success to date, and we wish them the very best in their future endeavors."

Mitchell Rudy (a.k.a. Nom), a BONK core contributor and key strategic advisor, added, "Bringing on talent of this caliber is a testament to the scale of the opportunity we are pursuing. Connor's deep expertise in DeFi and venture capital, Stacey's command of complex financial transactions, and Jamie's proven ability to scale high-growth operations in the digital asset space provide us with an incredible strategic advantage. This is the team we need to build the premier public vehicle for the BONK ecosystem, and I am thrilled to work alongside them."

About Safety Shot, Inc. Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT), is a Company evolving bridge the gap between traditional public markets and the digital asset ecosystem. Following its strategic integration with letsBONK.fun, the Company is executing a new strategy focused on acquiring revenue-generating assets within the DeFi space to build a robust treasury of digital assets. The Company's beverage division holds the patented Sure Shot beverage, designed to rapidly reduce blood alcohol content as well as Yerbaé's plant-based, energy beverage.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company's control, and actual results could differ materially. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the performance of BONK tokens, the successful integration and operational success with letsBONK.fun, the ability to execute on the Company's treasury strategy, and other risks detailed in Safety Shot's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.