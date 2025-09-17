Esaote opens new offices in Maastricht and reaffirms its presence in the Netherlands with business development plans and investments in human capital

MAASTRICHT, Netherlands and GENOA, Italy, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Esaote, a leading company in the field of medical diagnostic imaging, has celebrated the opening of its new offices in Maastricht, where Esaote has been present for thirty years.

This new investment marks both a renewal and a reaffirmation of Esaote's commitment to the city of Maastricht and the Netherlands, where the Company has established important activities in Sales and Services, research and development as well as production, through 4 companies: Esaote Europe B.V., Pie Medical Imaging B.V. (both in Maastricht), 3mensio Medical Imaging B.V. (Utrecht) and Proton B.V. (Sittard) with a total number of 155 employees.

In the Netherlands, Esaote intends to continue its growth by developing innovative solutions both in the sector of ultrasound as well as of Medical IT (in particular software solutions developed for interventional cardiologists and cardiac surgeons i.e. cardiac structural imaging, endovascular analysis, pre-operative sizing and planning).

The new business plan developed includes an investment in R&D activities of about 10 million euros over a 5-year period starting in 2026, aimed at expanding the range of Medical IT solutions for the cardiology sector, with an expected increase in employment of approximately 50%.

Founded in Italy from scratch at the beginning of eighties, Esaote has grown to become one of the global leaders in diagnostic imaging (in particular ultrasound, MRI and medical IT), with 1300 employees, 15 subsidiaries and a distribution network covering more than 100 countries in the world.

"The outstanding academic institutions and innovation-driven environment makes Netherlands an ideal location for the continued growth of our operations" said Franco Fontana, Esaote CEO. "The presence of world-class universities and research centers has allowed us to attract highly qualified talent and develop cutting-edge solutions, reinforcing our role as a leading player in our sector".

"We are excited to announce this strategic investment, which reflects our strong confidence in the future of the market and our commitment to creating long-term value. This milestone underscores our vision to drive innovation, empower communities, and deliver sustainable growth for our stakeholders." said René Guillaume, CEO/Managing Director Esaote Europe.

The inauguration of the new offices in Maastricht was attended by numerous distinguished guests, including Hubert Mackus, Alderman for Economic Affairs of the Municipality of Maastricht, and Ir. Bas Lemmens, Project Manager Business Development at Maastricht University.

Esaote Group Leader in medical imaging (ultrasound, MRI, software to manage the diagnostic process). At the end of 2024, the Group had approximately 1,300 employees, half of whom in Italy. Every year the company invests about 13% of its consolidated sales in R&D. With facilities in Genoa and Florence, and its own production and research units in Italy and the Netherlands, Esaote maintains a presence in over 100 countries around the world. www.esaote.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2775424/Maastricht.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2327879/Esaote_Logo.jpg





View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/esaote-opens-new-offices-in-maastricht-and-reaffirms-its-presence-in-the-netherlands-with-business-development-plans-and-investments-in-human-capital-302559185.html