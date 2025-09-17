Anzeige
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
PR Newswire
17.09.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Fed decision & StubHub celebrates IPO

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 17th

  • Stocks are mixed this morning ahead of the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated decision on interest rates this afternoon at 2 PM ET. Shortly thereafter, Chair Jerome Powell will deliver remarks
  • According to the latest data, traders are pricing in a more than 95% chance that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 25-basis points to a range of 4.25%. This would mark the Fed's first interest rate cut since last December.
  • Global online ticket marketplace StubHub celebrates its IPO today. On Tuesday, StubHub priced its IPO at $23.50 per share, valuing the company at $8.6 billion. It will begin trading under the ticker symbol STUB.

Opening Bell
StubHub (NYSE: STUB) celebrates its initial public offering

Closing Bell
Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) celebrates the 2025 Garmin Health Summit

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2775400/NYSE_Market_Update_Sept_17.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
