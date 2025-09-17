New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Fed decision & StubHub celebrates IPO

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 17th

Stocks are mixed this morning ahead of the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated decision on interest rates this afternoon at 2 PM ET. Shortly thereafter, Chair Jerome Powell will deliver remarks

According to the latest data, traders are pricing in a more than 95% chance that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 25-basis points to a range of 4.25%. This would mark the Fed's first interest rate cut since last December.

Global online ticket marketplace StubHub celebrates its IPO today. On Tuesday, StubHub priced its IPO at $23.50 per share, valuing the company at $8.6 billion. It will begin trading under the ticker symbol STUB.

Opening Bell

StubHub (NYSE: STUB) celebrates its initial public offering

Closing Bell

Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) celebrates the 2025 Garmin Health Summit

