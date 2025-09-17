Going Beyond: SK tes Sets New Standards in Sustainability

SINGAPORE / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / SK tes , a global leader in technology lifecycle management, today released its annual Sustainability Report, highlighting transformative progress towards net-zero and zero-waste goals. Through innovative strategies and pioneering partnerships, SK tes continues to redefine what responsible technology disposition looks like for the world's largest enterprises and hyperscale data centers.

"At SK tes, sustaining tomorrow is not just a commitment, it is the foundation of what we do," said Jae Cho, Chief Executive Officer of SK tes. "We recognize the need to go beyond resource conservation and actively decarbonize our operations and supply chain."

In 2024, SK tes made significant strides: recycling 136 million kilograms of materials and reusing 3.2 million assets, resulting in 130,883 tons of CO2e emissions avoided. Energy intensity decreased by 17%, while reuse and recycling volumes rose by 21% and 41%, respectively. Server processing volumes surged by 120%, highlighting SK tes' role as a critical partner in responsible decommissioning.

This year's report showcases how SK tes is setting a new benchmark for sustainable IT asset disposition (ITAD) and battery recycling. The company's philosophy of going beyond basic sustainability actions is reflected in every facet of its strategy:

Beyond Targets: Driving measurable decarbonization across operations

Beyond Boundaries: Creating social impact through global community partnerships

Beyond Disposition: Empowering clients to decarbonize their supply chains through responsible technology lifecycle management

SK tes has formally committed to validated science-based targets covering Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 emissions, reinforcing its dedication to full spectrum decarbonization across its entire value chain.

In addition to environmental leadership, SK tes is expanding its social initiatives across global regions. By partnering with social enterprises and disability organizations, the company is driving meaningful change in the communities it serves.

Our ambitious three-stage Carbon Roadmap is designed to support clients in achieving their net-zero and zero-waste goals. By measuring, managing, and reducing emissions, SK tes is leading the charge in sustainable technology solutions.

"We are proud to lead by example and provide our clients with the tools they need to meet their sustainability goals," added Cho. "Our validated science-based targets and comprehensive strategies ensure that we are meeting the needs of today and shaping the standards of tomorrow."

For more information on SK tes' sustainability initiatives and how we are helping clients achieve their environmental goals, visit www.sktes.com/sustainability .

About SK tes:

Since our formation in 2005, SK tes, a subsidiary of SK ecoplant, has grown to become a global leader in sustainable battery recycling and technology lifecycle services. We provide comprehensive services for battery recycling, extracting scarce materials from used batteries at purity rates high enough that they can be reused in the manufacturing supply chain.

SK tes has over 40 owned facilities across 22 countries offering unmatched service-level consistency, consistent commercials, lower logistics costs, local compliance experts in-region, support in local time zones and languages, and a deep understanding of transboundary movement globally.

For more information about SK tes and global capabilities, please visit our website www.sktes.com .

