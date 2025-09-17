Lendistry Receives $25MM Anchor Investment Commitment From TD Community Development Corporation

Through this investment, TDCDC aims to support undercapitalized business communities with loans in smaller amounts

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Lendistry announces today that it has received a $25MM investment commitment through its Warehouse Capital Access Fund from TD Community Development Corporation (TDCDC), a wholly owned subsidiary of TD Bank, N.A. Lendistry estimates that over the next five years this anchor investment may support up to $250MM in financing to more than 1,600 small businesses nationwide, including those in undercapitalized communities.

"TD believes that small businesses of all sizes are the economic drivers of our communities, but each one has different credit needs," says Michael Cooper, President of TDCDC. "We are pleased to make this investment with Lendistry to make loans starting at $25,000 available to small business owners, which aligns with the goals of TD's Community Impact Plan."

"Investors like TDCDC are essential to our mission to disrupt the predatory lending industry and create balance in the financing ecosystem," says Lendistry CEO Everett K. Sands. "Banks like TD Bank want to help businesses that need loans in smaller amounts to reach the next stage in their journeys, including those who might not be able to receive traditional lending. We're here to bridge the gap in a way that benefits everyone from the banks, supporting their Community Reinvestment Act goals, all the way down to the business's employees and their families, increasing their prosperity. It's a win-win-win."

Lendistry uses proprietary technology to make sure business owners can access their platform and their team and complete the application process online no matter where they live.

As a mission-driven investor, TDCDC is making this commitment toward TD Bank's Community Impact Plan pillar to invest in Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs) through investments and deposits.

About Lendistry

Lendistry ( lendistry.com ) is a tech-enabled small business lender, grant administrator for private and public agencies, and a trusted resource for undercapitalized entrepreneurs including people of color, veterans, and those in rural communities. Founded in 2015, Lendistry has used technology and community partnerships to deploy over $10 billion in its first ten years. Lendistry was recently named the winner of the LA Area Chamber of Commerce Corporate Leadership Award, BankRate's Best Minority-Led Business Lender, and one of American Banker's Best Places to Work in Fintech. Lendistry has both Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and Community Development Entity (CDE) certifications, is an SBA Preferred Lender and is now the #2 non-bank SBA 7(a) lender in the country. In collaboration with The Center by Lendistry, a nonprofit business education organization, Lendistry helps business owners achieve their goals and prepare to scale.

About TD Community Development Corporation

TD Community Development Corporation (TDCDC) is a certified Community Development Entity and wholly owned subsidiary of TD Bank, N.A. As a mission-driven investor and lender, TDCDC leverages impact capital and tax credits to drive economic development, business growth and community revitalization across a diverse range of industries, including the New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) Program and Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) Program. TDCDC also works closely with Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) and Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs), providing debt, equity and liquidity to help businesses and communities outside the economic mainstream across TD's Maine to Florida footprint. Over the last 20+ years, the TDCDC has deployed more than $2 billion in impact capital to support (i) quality and accessible job creation; (ii) access to critical healthcare, education, social and community services; and (iii) small business financing.

