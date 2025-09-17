tZERO Group, Inc: tZERO and Alphaledger Forge Strategic Relationship to Accelerate Tokenization Across Public and Private Markets

Initial projects include tokenized fund and other private products and shared mission to transform public markets through tokenization.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / tZERO Group, Inc., a pioneer in blockchain-powered capital markets, today announced a strategic relationship with Alpha Ledger Technologies, Inc. (Alphaledger) that unites two leaders at the forefront of financial innovation.

By bringing together Alphaledger's expertise in digital product development with tZERO's leading end-to-end, regulated primary and secondary infrastructure and tokenization leadership, the collaboration aims to fast-track the tokenization, distribution, and secondary trading of assets on blockchain. The two organizations also intend to lead discussions regarding broader and faster public market adoption of blockchain technology.

Under the framework, tZERO and Alphaledger will:

Bring tokenized equities to market by developing and distributing securities created by Alphaledger and made available for trading on a regulated platform operated by tZERO's broker-dealer subsidiaries, and tokenized using leading Layer 1 and Layer 2 protocols.

Launch the next generation of funds by working to tokenize Alphaledger's forthcoming Government Money Market Fund , and to enable seamless distribution and trading through the regulated platform operated by tZERO's broker-dealer subsidiaries.

Expand investor access to yield products by working to quote tokenized shares of the Alphaledger/ Simplify Target 12% Distribution Fund to the regulated platform operated by tZERO's broker-dealer subsidiaries.

Champion the future of tokenization through joint advocacy for public market adoption of blockchain technology and developing products and solutions for tokenization of public equities, while exploring integration and partnership opportunities with a range of blockchain ecosystems.

On-chain securities are critical to the next generation of internet capital markets - regulated, transparent, and always on. They enable continuous access, fractional ownership, and programmable settlement - capabilities that traditional infrastructure cannot efficiently support. With blockchain scalability, regulatory clarity, and institutional participation converging, Alphaledger - together with tZERO - is positioning itself at the forefront of this transformation.

"No one can do it alone in the tokenization space. Success demands best of breed partners. And that is the goal that we set for ourselves. This initiative is about combining Alphaledger's proven product innovation with tZERO's market-leading expertise in compliance and digital marketplaces to deliver the next wave of tokenized investment opportunities," said Alan Konevsky, Chief Executive Officer of tZERO. "Together, we are building the bridge between traditional finance and blockchain-powered markets. tZERO's genesis is grounded in using blockchain and smart contracts to evolve the public capital markets. That mission has been reignited. We look forward to partnering with Manish and his team on these product, infrastructure and advocacy initiatives."

"The market is hungry for transparency, efficiency, and access to innovative products. By teaming up with Alphaledger, we're fast-tracking the arrival of tokenized funds and equities across blockchain ecosystems, while ensuring they trade on a regulated, trusted marketplace. This is a pivotal step in making digital securities a mainstream reality," said Al Swimmer, Chief Strategic Relationships Officer at tZERO.

Founded by former PIMCO executive, Manish Dutta, Alphaledger has a track record of pioneering blockchain-based regulated financial products, including tokenized municipal bonds and the recently launched private alternative income fund T12 with Simplify Asset Management. Its securities tokenization platform, Vulcan Forge, integrates SEC-registered transfer-agent recordkeeping, an SEC/FINRA/MSRB-registered broker-dealer, and an exempt investment advisor - providing issuers and investors with a unified path from origination to secondary trading. Together, Alphaledger's deep product expertise and industry reach complement tZERO's regulated infrastructure, compliance, and secondary market capabilities.

"The market needs industrial-grade rails for the next generation of on-chain investors," said Manish Dutta, Co-Founder & CEO of Alphaledger. "tZERO demonstrated the promise of tokenization in equity markets, and we are now at the precipice of a new era - 24/7 tokenized securities markets that expand access, increase transparency, and lower costs. At Alphaledger, we are standardizing how regulated securities live on Solana, while tZERO provides the regulated infrastructure and investor access. Together, we're making tokenization real: day-one production for issuers and day-one liquidity for investors."

"Institutions don't need hype; they need throughput, controls, and exits," added Chris Wade, Co-Founder & CTO at Alphaledger. "With tZERO, we're delivering all three: high-performance issuance on Solana, transfer-agent discipline, and a regulated venue for secondary liquidity."

Media Contact:

Julie Ros, Head of Marketing & Communications

jros@tzero.com | 646-468-6550

About tZERO

tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website .

About tZERO Digital Asset Securities

tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO's online brokerage platform. It operates in accordance with the SEC's statement, dated December 23, 2020, regarding the Custody of Digital Asset Securities by Special Purpose Broker-Dealers. Digital asset securities may not be "securities" as defined under the Securities Investor Protection Act (SIPA)-and in particular, digital asset securities that are "investment contracts" under the Howey test but are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission are excluded from SIPA's definition of "securities"-and thus the protections afforded to securities customers under SIPA may not apply. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck .

About tZERO Securities

tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck .

Investor Notice

Digital asset securities, as well as any particular investment, may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone. Investors should note that investing or trading in securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, and no assurance of liquidity which could impact their price and investor's ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. There are also unique risks specific to digital asset securities, including, without limitation, fraud, manipulation, theft, and loss.

No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur.

About Alpha Ledger Technologies, Inc.

Alpha Ledger Technologies, Inc. is a technology company specializing in blockchain financial products, focused on providing technology to its subsidiaries and prospective clients. Alphaledger is the marketing name of Alpha Ledger Technologies Inc., and its subsidiaries, who provide blockchain technology, smart blockchain-related products, and blockchain support services.

Affiliates of Alphaledger Technologies include an SEC registered transfer agent, Alpha Ledger TA, LLC ("ALTA"), Alphaledger Markets, Inc., ("ALM"), a broker dealer, registered with SEC, FINRA, the MSRB and SIPC, and an investment manager, Alphaledger Investment Management, LLC ("ALIM"). Check the background of ALM and ALIM on FINRA's BrokerCheck .?

The information provided herein is not directed at any investor or category of investors and is provided solely as general information about our products and services and to otherwise provide general education. It is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument or as an official confirmation of any transaction. Furthermore, no information contained herein should be regarded as a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action as none of Alphaledger nor any of its affiliates is undertaking to provide investment advice, act as an adviser, or give advice in a fiduciary capacity with respect to the materials presented herein. If you are an investor, contact your financial advisor or other fiduciary unrelated to Alphaledger about whether any given investment idea, strategy, product, or service described herein may be appropriate for your circumstances.

