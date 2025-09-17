phData, Inc.: phData Achieves AWS Managed Service Provider Program Designation

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / phData Inc., a leading AI & data services company, today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program designation, validating its proven expertise in operating, optimizing, and securing customers' Data and AI platforms built on AWS to help them leverage AI and Data to drive business transformations.

The AWS MSP Program recognizes AWS Partners with deep technical expertise and a demonstrated track record of providing customers with cloud strategy, architecture, migration, operations, and optimization. To earn this designation, phData successfully completed a rigorous third-party audit evaluating business health, technical proficiency, security practices, and customer success.

"Earning the AWS MSP Program designation validates our relentless focus on helping customers get the most out of their cloud investments," said Sam Mehlhaff, SVP, Partnerships and Marketing at phData. "By combining our robust AWS expertise with our automation and best-in-class managed services, we guide leading organizations to innovate faster, operate more efficiently, and deliver sustainable business impact."

As an AWS MSP Partner, phData delivers value across the full cloud journey, from initial planning and architecture to migration, deployment, monitoring, and continuous optimization. Building on this expertise, phData's AWS Elastic Platform Operations offering extends that value to phData customers with automated cost management (driving 10-15% annual savings through intelligent resource use), strong governance and security, compliance monitoring, 24×7 expert support from AWS-certified teams, proprietary automation via the phData Toolkit -all of this guided by the best practices within the Operational Maturity Framework.

According to a recent Canalys Special Report, 60% of customers cite specialization as a top factor when selecting cloud partners, while 74% regularly review their partners' certifications. By achieving the AWS MSP Program designation with a focus on AI and Data, phData continues to strengthen its position as a trusted advisor for organizations seeking to modernize and scale on AWS.

"The phData team has demonstrated strong expertise in AWS and managed services, making our onboarding process incredibly smooth," said Christopher Smith, Director of Data & Analytics, Enterprise Data Solutions at Securian Financial Group Inc. "The knowledge transfer was seamless, and their implementation was both timely and well-executed. We're off to a promising start and look forward to expanding our managed support capabilities with such a capable partner."

This milestone builds on phData's prior AWS achievements, including the AWS Generative AI Competency, the AWS Migration and Modernization Competency, and becoming an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner. Together, these accomplishments validate phData's leadership in modern data platforms, AI/ML, and end-to-end next-generation managed services on AWS, highlighting our deep expertise in helping organizations accelerate cloud adoption, modernize workloads, and leverage AI-driven solutions.

About phData Inc.

phData is a full-service data engineering, analytics, and AI consulting company that guides leading businesses through their data transformation journeys. We create and sustain scalable data platforms, outstanding data applications, and value-generating AI systems. Our team of experienced data scientists, engineers, and architects can help build, deploy, and support the toughest machine learning and data analytics endeavors.

