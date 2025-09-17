Anzeige
17.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
Diné Development Corporation: Diné Development Corporation Announces $700,000 Dividend to the Navajo Nation

Diné Development Corporation (DDC), a Navajo Nation owned family of companies, delivered a $700,000 dividend during the 77th Navajo Nation Fair.

WINDOW ROCK, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Diné Development Corporation (DDC), a Navajo Nation owned family of companies, delivered a $700,000 dividend during the 77th Navajo Nation Fair. The contribution matches its 2024 declaration, underscoring DDC's commitment to advancing the Navajo Nation's economic prosperity.

DDC Presents Dividend Check to Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren

DDC Presents Dividend Check to Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren
DDC employees and Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren with dividend check.

The dividend accompanied a week-long fair, where DDC served as the official presenting sponsor for Friday at the Fair, supporting the theme, Strength and Resilience: Celebrating the Spirit of the Navajo Women. The sponsorship brought cultural programming, entertainment, and community activities that celebrated the spirit of Navajo women and honored the strength and resilience of the Diné.

"Our return to the Navajo Nation is more than a financial giveback. It's an investment in education, infrastructure, and generations to come," said Austin Tsosie, CEO of DDC. "Our mission is not only to build a thriving economy, but also to ensure the sustainable prosperity of the Navajo Nation while empowering future leaders."

Founded in 2004 to diversify the Navajo Nation's economy and establish a competitive presence on a global platform, DDC continues to transform its vision into results. Through strategic expansion, the corporation generates revenue streams that directly benefit the Navajo Nation. To date, DDC has contributed more than $24 million in community investments, reinforcing its long-term commitment to building opportunity, resilience, and prosperity for the Navajo people.

Contact Information

Katie von Allmen
Director of Marketing
katie.vonallmen@ddc-dine.com

.

SOURCE: Diné Development Corporation (DDC)



