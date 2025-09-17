TakeUp and Stayntouch Partner to Bring "Big Hotel Revenue" Power to Independent and Boutique Properties

WESTFIELD CENTER, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / TakeUp, the revenue management platform built to level the playing field for independent hospitality brands, today announced a new integration with Stayntouch, a global leader in cloud hotel property management systems (PMS). This integration makes it effortless for Stayntouch PMS users to activate TakeUp's AI-powered dynamic pricing engine, giving independent hoteliers enterprise-grade revenue power without the enterprise-sized complexity.

Raising the Bar for Independent Hoteliers

The integration connects Stayntouch's intuitive, mobile PMS with TakeUp's causal AI-driven revenue management platform, arming hotels with real-time pricing intelligence that was once available only to major chains.

Stayntouch's independent operators can now:

Unlock hidden revenue opportunities with adaptive pricing that reacts instantly to shifts in demand.

Eliminate guesswork by replacing spreadsheets and static rate strategies with data-backed decisions.

Save hours every week through seamless automation between PMS operations and revenue management.

Deliver exceptional guest experiences while boosting topline revenue with no tradeoffs required.

"Stayntouch has set the standard for helping boutique hoteliers succeed with technology that is modern, flexible, and guest focused," said Bobby Marhamat, CEO of TakeUp. "By integrating with their platform, we are giving those same hoteliers the revenue firepower they need to grow on their own terms and compete with the biggest brands while staying true to what makes them unique."

Stayntouch has built its reputation on intuitive design, mobile flexibility, and scalable cloud technology that adapts to each property's needs. By adding TakeUp as an integrated partner, Stayntouch extends its ecosystem of best-in-class technology solutions to help hoteliers not only streamline operations but also strengthen their bottom line.

"Stayntouch has always focused on giving our hotel customers the flexibility to run their properties on their own terms," said Reid Webster, VP of Strategic Growth at Stayntouch. "Our integration with TakeUp makes it easier for independent hoteliers to maximize revenue without adding complexity. This partnership reflects our commitment to equipping hoteliers with tools that drive both operational efficiency and financial results."

About TakeUp

TakeUp is the AI-powered revenue optimization partner for independent hotels, inns, and glamping retreats. Purpose-built for properties without data science teams or big-brand budgets, TakeUp stands apart by pairing enterprise-grade AI with dedicated revenue experts, driving an average 20% revenue increase and saving operators up to 15 hours a week on manual pricing. Founded in 2022, TakeUp's mission is to give independent stays powerful, approachable tools to help them compete and win in a fast-moving market.

About Stayntouch

Stayntouch delivers a full-featured and Best-in-Class cloud property management system (PMS) with a comprehensive library of over 1,200 best-in-class integrations. Our cloud-native PMS empowers hotels to drive revenue, reduce costs, enhance service, and captivate their guests. Stayntouch's newly expanded PMS platform, Stayntouch 2.0, further simplifies hotel operations, allowing hotels to streamline and accelerate direct bookings, process payments easily, and simplify integrations, offering an even more enhanced guest experience. Stayntouch is supported by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry and is a trusted partner to industry-leading management companies, including Sage Hospitality, HEI Hotels & Resorts, EOS Hospitality, and Stoney Creek Hotels, innovative independent brands such as Village Hotels, Pod Hotels, and First Hotels, and iconic independent properties such as the TWA Hotel and Zoku Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.stayntouch.com.

