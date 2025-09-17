AVTECH Software, Inc: AVTECH Introduces Two New Room Alert MAX Product Bundles Designed for Enhanced Workplace Safety and Environmental Compliance

Rhode Island manufacturer expands award-winning monitoring platform with specialized Heat Safety and Warehouse Monitor bundles

WARREN, RI / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / AVTECH Software (AVTECH), the leading provider of network-based environment monitoring solutions, today announced the introduction of two new specialized product bundles for its award-winning Room Alert MAX platform: the Heat Safety Monitor Bundle and the Warehouse Monitor Bundle. These comprehensive wireless monitoring solutions are specifically designed to address critical workplace safety challenges and compliance requirements faced by facilities managers and Environmental, Health & Safety professionals across diverse industries.

Room Alert MAX Warehouse Monitor

Room Alert MAX Warehouse Monitor bundle products

In business for nearly 40 years, AVTECH manufactures Room Alert, the world's most popular environment monitoring platform for business continuity plans, outage prevention, and workplace safety. Room Alert is made in the USA and proactively monitors environment conditions such as temperature, humidity, heat index, flood, power, smoke, and more. Room Alert is currently used in 187 of 196 countries by organizations ranging from thousands of small businesses to Boeing, Sprint, Microsoft, over 80% of the Fortune 1000, the United Nations, and many government agencies.

Heat-related workplace incidents cost employers billions of dollars annually through medical expenses, workers' compensation claims, lost productivity, and increased turnover rates. Meanwhile, warehouse environments present complex health risks from temperature extremes, poor indoor air quality, and particulate matter that can lead to regulatory violations and costly operational shutdowns.

The Heat Safety Monitor Bundle provides comprehensive temperature and heat index monitoring for facilities of all sizes, addressing the need for early detection of dangerous conditions. At just 80°F (26°C), workers begin experiencing fatigue with prolonged exposure, making proactive monitoring essential for preventing heat-related incidents.

The Warehouse Monitor Bundle addresses the unique challenges of organizations where air quality, temperature control, and water leak prevention are critical for both worker safety and OSHA compliance. The solution monitors multiple factors, including airborne particulate matter levels (both PM 2.5 and PM 10) to ensure optimal air quality while preventing respiratory incidents from cardboard dust and other airborne contaminants.

"Facilities managers and EHS professionals are facing increasingly complex environmental monitoring challenges that require proactive, easy to use solutions," said Richard Grundy, President & CEO at AVTECH. "These new bundles represent our commitment to providing purpose-built monitoring solutions that not only protect worker safety but also simplify compliance with industry standards like OSHA requirements."

Like all Room Alert products, both new Room Alert MAX bundles are manufactured in the USA at AVTECH's affiliated company Mirian Solutions located in Pennsylvania, and same-day shipping is available for orders placed before 3 PM EST. For detailed product specifications and pricing information please visit AVTECH.com.

About AVTECH

AVTECH Software (AVTECH), a private corporation founded in 1988, is a computer hardware and software developer and manufacturer based in Warren, RI with an international sales office in Dubai, UAE as well as an international distribution facility in Shannon, Ireland. AVTECH's Room Alert products are made in the USA at their affiliated company Mirian Solutions, and proactively monitor critical facilities and assets for conditions such as temperature, humidity, power, water leaks, smoke and more, providing organizations with 24/7 awareness of their facility environments. Trusted by over 80% of the Fortune 1000, countless government agencies, and the US military, AVTECH and Room Alert protect people, property, and productivity to provide peace of mind.

SOURCE: AVTECH Software, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/avtech-introduces-two-new-room-alert-max-product-bundles-designed-for-1074428