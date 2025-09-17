Entrepreneur and Author Scott Allen Curley to Chronicle His Redemptive Journey on TV's 'Trending Today'

Co-CEO of FinishLine Tax Solutions transformed his life after addiction and prison to launch one of the nation's fastest-growing financial services companies.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / From homelessness with $2,000 to a $50M enterprise, Scott Allen Curley 's journey from addiction and prison to national business leader will be featured on " Trending Today " on Fox Business, Bloomberg, and A&E.

"Trending Today" is an acclaimed TV series that for 13 years has showcased inventors, innovators, and thought leaders who are identifying new technologies and trends to transform business sectors from finance and health to retail and luxury lifestyles. The series won three 2025 Telly Awards for "excellence in business storytelling" as a top-quality branded content production.

Curley is a business innovator with a compelling life story. Upon his release from prison, he landed a job in the tax resolution industry. Despite making a six-figure income, he eventually resigned from the company because he felt it could do more to aid its clients. That led him and a partner to launch FinishLine Tax Solutions LLC , which leverages its team of licensed enrolled agents, accountants, tax attorneys and other tax professionals to assist clients with tax filings, back taxes, audits and other tax issues.

"My brand isn't built on theory. It's built on scars, setbacks, and comebacks," Curley said. "From addiction, prison, and homelessness to leading one of the largest tax litigation firms in the country, I've proven that commitment beats circumstance. What I stand for, and what my companies stand for, is proof that no past is too dark to create a future worth fighting for."

Curley is the author of " Absolution: The Dark Path to Light ," which chronicles his path from addiction, prison and homelessness to redemption in the business world. Curley also has founded CommitCon 2026 , which will take place in January 2026, to help entrepreneurs, leaders, and changemakers take bold action and turn ideas into results.

"Scott Allen Curley embodies the grit and grace we love to champion on 'Trending Today,'" said Liz Plummer, executive producer of the series and podcast. "His journey from adversity to industry leadership - and his mission to give people a real path to financial freedom - makes him the kind of voice that resonates far beyond a sound bite. We're proud to feature Scott on the 'Trending Today' TV show and dive even deeper on our podcast, where his story and playbook can truly inspire and empower."

"Being featured on 'Trending Today' means more to me than a spotlight - it's a platform to tell the unpolished truth," said Curley. "Twenty-five years ago, I was written off as nothing. Today, I'm here to show people it doesn't matter where you start - it matters where you commit to go. If my story lights a fire in even one person to rise and take control of their future, then I've done my job."

CommitCon 2026 will bring Curley's story to the world. Designed for entrepreneurs and CEOs looking to build, scale or reignite their business, the conference will deliver raw, battle-tested strategies forged through real-world resilience, redemption, and results. Unlike other conferences, where gurus deliver recycled textbook advice, CommitCon will feature leaders who have turned setbacks into multimillion-dollar comebacks, and who know firsthand what it takes to win when the odds are stacked against you.

The "Trending Today" episode will focus on how people can transform their mindset for their business. "It's about resilience, about refusing to quit when the world says you're done, and about turning brokenness into a breakthrough," added Curley. "This isn't motivational fluff - it's a blueprint for anyone who's ever been told they don't have a shot."

"Trending Today" showcases how business visionaries like Curley are reshaping industries and driving change by empowering others to entrepreneurial excellence. To learn more, visit www.trendingtoday.com .

