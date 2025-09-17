Sales Talent Inc: Sales Talent, Inc. Named G2 Fall 2025 Grid Leader in Recruitment; #1-Rated Recruiting Firm on G2

Sales Talent Inc was rated #1 out of 467 recruiting firms on G2.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Sales Talent, Inc., a leading SaaS, Industrial, Healthcare and B2B go-to-market recruiting firm, today announced it has been named a G2 Fall 2025 Grid Leader in both the Recruitment Agencies and Staffing Agencies categories. The recognition reflects consistent, industry-leading client satisfaction.

"Being recognized as a Fall Grid Leader across both categories - while holding the #1 rating among 450+ recruiting firms listed on G2 - is a tremendous honor," said Chris Carlson, President of Sales Talent, Inc. "It underscores the passion and care we invest in every search and our commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes for every client we serve."

G2 is the leading source for business software and services reviews, leveraging its community's insights to help organizations make informed decisions.

About Sales Talent, Inc.

Sales Talent, Inc. is a contingent and retained go-to-market recruiting firm (sales, customer success, and marketing) serving startup SaaS, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Industrial, and general B2B sales companies.

Sales roles we recruit for: SDR, BDR, AE, Major Accounts, Enterprise AE, Customer Success, Pre-Sales, Sales Operations, Sales Manager, Director of Sales, VP of Sales, CRO, and CSO.

Marketing roles we recruit for: Product Marketing, Digital Demand Manager, Solutions Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Marketing Manager, Brand Marketing, Director of Marketing, VP of Marketing, and CMO.

