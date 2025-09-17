Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - Ammunition, one of the country's fastest-growing agencies known for its ability to build brands that move markets, has been tapped as Agency of Record (AOR) for Plumbing Distributors, Inc. (PDI). The Georgia-based company, a leader in kitchen, bath, and lighting for more than five decades, selected Ammunition for its ability to guide the brand's marketing and advertising efforts as it pursues business and growth expansion.

PDI is investing in both its physical footprint and its e-commerce platform, which serves professional trade and consumer audiences. The appointment follows a competitive review led by PDI, during which the company evaluated a range of agencies before selecting Ammunition for its proven ability to bridge retail awareness, professional trade marketing, and consumer engagement, a combination the brand sees as essential to its next chapter.

"Through our four-month review process, Ammunition stood out for their ability to understand our business and bring fresh, integrated thinking to how we engage both professional and consumer audiences," said Emilee Stone, Vice President of Marketing at PDI. "Their expertise and collaborative approach make them the right partner to help us grow our business and our footprint."

As AOR, Ammunition will oversee strategy, creative, media, e-commerce, social, influencer marketing, production, SEO, and analytics, aligning efforts to fuel PDI's growth.

"Being chosen as AOR is an incredible honor," said Jeremy Heilpern, CEO of Ammunition. "PDI is a Georgia success story, and we're proud to help extend that legacy. Together, we'll build stronger connections with the audiences they serve and deliver results that inspire trust and drive action at every touchpoint."

Founded in 2017, Ammunition has built a track record of success in the home and building space, with clients including LG, Westlake, and Georgia-Pacific.

Two growth-driven organizations, Ammunition and PDI, now join forces to fuel the brand's next era across the Southeast. The new partnership is effective immediately, with new campaigns set to launch in 2026, marking the next chapter in PDI's 50-year history.

About Ammunition

Ammunition is a full-funnel advertising agency headquartered in Atlanta, GA, known for building brands that move markets. From strategic planning and Emmy-winning creative to media, CRM, and digital transformation, Ammunition delivers high-performance marketing for brands with complex paths to purchase. The agency is privately held and a proud member of Worldwide Partners and the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's). For more, visit ammunition.agency.

About PDI

PDI is an industry leader in wholesale plumbing distribution and a retailer of premier kitchen, bath, and lighting products. The family-owned business was founded in 1973 in Lawrenceville, Ga., where it currently maintains its headquarters. PDI operates 28 locations across Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee, including the first two Kohler Signature Showrooms in the Southeast. The brand continues to focus on providing a high-level customer experience, launching two dedicated lighting and home décor showrooms to meet the needs of designers and builders. The company recently announced the opening of a new branch for trade professionals in Smyrna, Tennessee, which will bolster its operations in the area. For more, visit relyonpdi.com. Follow PDI on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn for the latest news and updates.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266636

SOURCE: Ammunition LLC