Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a British Columbia-based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is thrilled to announce the official signing of the Phosphate Exploration Permit by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for its flagship Murdock Mountain property near Montello, Nevada.

This landmark achievement marks a turning point in the Company's journey and sets the stage for a transformative new chapter. With the permit now in hand, NOP is poised to launch its highly anticipated drill program, bringing us one step closer to confirming the presence of a large-scale, contaminant-free organic phosphate resource.

"This is the most significant milestone in our project's history," said Robin Dow, CEO of Nevada Organic Phosphate. "We're ready to mobilize and begin drilling, and we couldn't be more excited. Years of dedication, collaboration, and environmental stewardship have led us to this moment."

What sets the Murdock Mountain project apart is its potential to produce a clean, environmentally responsible phosphate product, requiring only crushing and bagging, with no chemical processing or waste rock. This streamlined approach could redefine sustainable resource development in the phosphate sector.

NOP has worked closely with the BLM and the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) to ensure the protection of the region's delicate greater sage grouse habitat. Together, they've developed rigorous protocols to safeguard this vital ecosystem throughout the exploration process.

"This permit is a testament to the hard work of our team, our environmental consultants, and the unwavering support from NDOW and the BLM Elko Field Office," Dow added. "We're proud to be advancing a project that aligns with both economic opportunity and environmental responsibility."

With our team ready to roll and a vision rooted in sustainability, Nevada Organic Phosphate is charging ahead, unlocking the future of clean phosphate production.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

