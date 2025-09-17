Omni Design Technologies, a leader in Wideband Signal Processing solutions for the AI data revolution, today announced that it has successfully raised over $35 million in an oversubscribed Series A equity financing round. The round was led by CDIB-TEN Capital, a joint venture fund established by CDIB Capital and TEN Capital, CDIB-Innolux II, FM Capital, Tipping Point Ventures, and Tipping Point Capital, with participation from several additional investors, including VentureTech Alliance, Foothill Ventures, ASMedia and Monta Vista Capital.

The unprecedented AI-driven data demand and the ever-increasing speeds at every node of the network are driving the need for a new class of smart Wideband Signal Processing solutions that transform real-world signals into actionable intelligence in real time, with uncompromising accuracy and unmatched energy efficiency.

Omni Design's patented wideband signal conversion and processing solutions have been adopted by multiple tier-one customers to power demanding applications, such as leading-edge networking, wireless communications, autonomous vehicles, satellite communications and AI. Unlike traditional legacy data converters, Omni Design's groundbreaking Wideband Signal Processing solutions deliver the industry's highest performance, lowest power data conversion technology with built-in intelligence while leveraging the industry's most advanced manufacturing technologies.

"Our strong momentum with multiple tier-one customers is a testament to the strength of our game-changing technology and extraordinary talent of our team," said Dr. Kush Gulati, President and CEO of Omni Design Technologies. "This Series A investment will allow us to capitalize on the significant market opportunity by accelerating our product roadmap for our customers. We are pleased to partner with world-class investors to further solidify our leadership in, and significantly expand the market for, our innovative Wideband Signal Processing products and solutions."

Pin-Nan Tseng, executive director at TEN Capital, stated, "Omni Design is at the forefront of enabling the next wave of technological advancements by pioneering the industry's Wideband Signal Processing technology. Their solutions deliver the high-performance, ultra-low power technology essential for accelerating AI infrastructure, and enabling the most demanding data acquisition and communication applications with unparalleled efficiency."

Melanie Nan, President at CDIB Capital, commented, "Omni Design is leading the industry with its foundational Wideband Signal Processing solutions, which have been validated by several technology-leading customers and are strongly connected to the Taiwan semiconductor ecosystem. Its unique approach to delivering exceptional performance at ultra-low power is exactly what the industry needs to overcome complex design challenges for next-generation data centers, space-based communications, and ADAS."

Kai Tsang, Managing Partner at VentureTech Alliance, said "Omni Design is solving critical bottlenecks in leading-edge wireless, data center and edge AI systems with its market-leading Wideband Signal Processing solutions. We believe the company's best-in-class products along with its exceptionally strong team will enable the company to continue to push the envelope on innovation and deliver breakthrough solutions for customers' next-generation needs."

Mark Norman, Managing Partner at FM Capital, said, "Omni Design's data conversion solutions are transforming automotive technology, where safety-critical sensors demand ultra-low latency, high-efficiency, and intelligent signal conversion. We are excited to support Omni Design as they continue to drive innovation across key sectors."

Kelvin Khoo, Partner at Tipping Point Ventures, said, "Omni Design's innovative Wideband Signal Processing technology is core and foundational to a broad range of mission-critical applications in high-speed communications, networking and AI systems. We congratulate the company on their strong market and technical leadership, and we look forward to ushering in the next phase of the company's growth."

About TEN Capital

TEN Capital is a Taiwan-based investment firm specializing in semiconductors and medical IoT, with a robust track record of bridging innovation between North America and Asia. Founded in 2014, the firm leverages a network of over 100 industry veterans and entrepreneurial advisors to evaluate and support high-impact startups. TEN Capital plays a strategic role in connecting North American IC companies with Taiwan's world-class semiconductor supply chain. With lead investments in companies across Silicon Photonics, RISC-V, high-speed interconnects, and AI computing infrastructure, TEN Capital has consistently delivered value through board engagement and operational insight. Its portfolio includes market leaders like Credo (Nasdaq: CRDO), Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), and GRAID.

About CDIB Capital

CDIB Capital is a leading Asian private equity and venture capital firm with over 65 years of investment experience. As a key member of KGI Financial Holding (2883.TW), CDIB has played a pivotal role in the growth of Taiwan's semiconductor ecosystem, backing iconic companies such as TSMC, UMC, and WIN Semiconductors. With total AUM close to $3 billion, CDIB focuses on high-impact investments across semiconductors, AI, and advanced communications, and partners with industry expertise to launch joint venture funds, such as CDIB-Innolux and CDIB-TEN Capital. Its deep operational expertise, cross-border reach, and commitment to value creation make CDIB a trusted partner for scaling technology leaders globally.

About FM Capital

FM Capital is a venture firm focused on transforming transportation. We partner with entrepreneurs to advance cleaner, safer, and more efficient movement of people and goods. FM Capital is led by industry veterans with deep operational and investment experience across the automotive and mobility landscape.

About Tipping Point Ventures

Tipping Point Ventures is a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm focused on next-generation foundational semiconductor and systems technologies. Our firm evolved from GlobalLink1 Capital, which was the founding Series A investors in several highly successful startups, including Astera Labs (IPO in March 2024), nusemi (acquired by Cadence Design Systems in November 2017), and Diakopto (acquired by ANSYS in June 2023). Our leadership includes seasoned semiconductor entrepreneurs and executives who scaled companies such as NetLogic Microsystems (IPO in July 2004, acquired by Broadcom in February 2012). We partner with the brightest engineers and technologists to help them develop breakthrough innovations, bring transformative products to market, and scale highly successful businesses.

About VentureTech Alliance

VentureTech Alliance is a venture investment management company founded in 2001, focused on early-stage investments in the semiconductor industry and other high-growth technology sectors. The firm is dedicated to fostering the rapid growth and long-term success of innovative, world-class technology companies. With deep industry expertise, a global network, and a track record of identifying transformative opportunities, VentureTech Alliance partners with exceptional teams to help them scale breakthrough technologies into market-leading solutions.

About Omni Design Technologies

Omni Design Technologies is a leading provider of Wideband Signal Processing solutions for the AI data revolution. Our patented Wideband Signal Processing solutions have been adopted by multiple Tier One customers to power demanding applications, such as leading-edge networking, wireless communications, autonomous vehicles, satellite communications and AI. By leveraging the most advanced manufacturing technologies, our groundbreaking Wideband Signal Processing solutions deliver the industry's highest performance, lowest power conversion technology with built-in intelligence. Founded in 2015 by industry veterans, Omni Design has a proven record of innovation and customer collaboration. Headquartered in Milpitas, California, with five additional design centers globally, Omni Design is committed to shaping the future of semiconductor technology and accelerating AI infrastructure.

