Kraken, one of the world's longest-standing, most secure and most liquid crypto platforms globally, has partnered with an affiliate of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL), a global financial technology company and a stablecoin market leader. Together, the two companies will expand access to and the utility of USDC and EURC on the Kraken platform to accelerate the next wave of onchain financial applications.

Kraken has long been one of the leading providers of stablecoin liquidity globally, preferred by users for the depth and breadth of its stablecoin markets. Building on this strong foundation, the partnership with Circle deepens Kraken's support for USDC and expands access to a powerful suite of stablecoin infrastructure. Together, the two companies are committed to accelerating the responsible growth of stablecoins as core infrastructure for the new internet financial system. As part of this partnership, Kraken clients gain access to increased liquidity, reduced conversion fees, and new opportunities to deploy USDC across Kraken's applications. Kraken will also introduce access to EURC, Circle's fully reserved euro stablecoin.

Since introducing stablecoins in 2017, Kraken has seen consistent growth in demand as users increasingly rely on its crypto platform for trading and payments. That momentum, and Kraken's overall stablecoin marketshare, has accelerated over the past year as regulatory clarity has improved in jurisdictions across the world and confidence in the category has grown.

"Stablecoins are the financial layer most aligned with crypto's original architecture. Permissionless, programmable, and global by default," said Mark Greenberg, Global Head of Kraken's Consumer Business. "Expanding support for Circle's products isn't about ticking boxes. It's about embedding new opportunities to benefit from Circle-issued stablecoins into products our clients already use and trust."

"We're focused on building the world's largest, most widely used stablecoin network, and partnering with leading platforms, like Kraken, to drive new opportunities for onchain finance," said Kash Razzaghi, Chief Commercial Officer at Circle. "Expanding access to Circle's products across Kraken's established ecosystem can help extend the benefits of stablecoins to their millions of users."

More information on the partnership, including details around expanded products and opportunities for Kraken clients, will be shared in the months ahead.

About Kraken

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the world's longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms globally. Kraken clients trade more than 500 digital assets, traditional assets such as U.S. futures and U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD. Trusted by more than 15 million institutions, professional traders and consumers, Kraken is one of the fastest, most liquid and performant trading platforms available.

Kraken's suite of products and services includes the Kraken App, Kraken Pro, the Krak App, Kraken Institutional, Kraken' onchain offerings and the Ninja Trader retail trading platform. Across these offerings, clients can buy, sell, stake, earn rewards, send and receive assets, custody holdings, and access advanced trading, derivatives, and portfolio management tools.

Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and it was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves. It complies with regulations and laws applicable to its business, while actively protecting client privacy and maintaining the highest security standards.

For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

About Circle Internet Group, Inc.

Circle (NYSE: CRCL) is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce, and financial applications worldwide. Circle is building the world's largest, most-widely used, stablecoin network, and issues, through its regulated affiliates, USDC and EURC stablecoins. Circle provides a comprehensive suite of financial and technology services that empower enterprises and developers to integrate stablecoins and blockchains into their products, services and business operations. For more information please visit https://circle.com.

