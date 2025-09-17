Annual Simpro Event Unites Leaders to Explore Next-Era Field Service Strategies for Business Growth and Innovation

Simprosium 2025, Simpro's annual customer event, will debut exclusive IDC research on how top-performing trades businesses achieve higher efficiency and growth. Building anticipation for those findings, Simpro's 2025 Trades Outlook Report already shows that 94% of companies investing in field service management software see significant productivity gains and consistently meet key performance indicators. The annual event, hosted in both London and Sydney, will unite HVAC, plumbing, electrical, fire safety, and other field service sectors to explore how AI, advanced analytics, and emerging technologies can drive the next wave of innovation.

"Field service is entering a new era where technology, data, and people must work together," said Gary Specter, CEO of Simpro. "Simprosium is designed to bring industry leaders together to see what's possible, adopt innovative tools, and build resilient teams that thrive in the rapidly evolving trades landscape."

The Future of Field Service

The event offers sessions designed to inspire bold strategies with real-world application. Aly Pinder, Research Vice President Worldwide Aftermarket Services Strategies at IDC, will deliver the keynote, "The Future of Field Service: Unlock Efficiency, Growth Profit," unveiling new findings that highlight the operational practices driving the fastest-growing field service companies. These insights will equip owners and operators with practical strategies to scale their businesses and accelerate performance.

"This research gives leaders in the trades a new perspective on what drives top performance, helping them take decisive steps to unlock growth and efficiency," said Pinder.

In addition, Simprosium will feature breakout sessions that explore the opportunities and challenges shaping the future of field service. From embracing emerging technologies to reimagining business growth and workforce development, these sessions will inspire leaders to envision new possibilities.

Jason Penkethman, Chief Product Technology Officer at Simpro, will take the mainstage to explore the transformative power of AI in service operations, demonstrating how intelligent scheduling, predictive maintenance, and automation are opening new pathways to efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Addressing the industry's ongoing labour shortage and evolving field service customer expectations, Gary Specter, CEO of Simpro, will highlight the importance of leading with innovation to create a purpose-driven, customer-centric culture. He'll provide actionable insights to help trades businesses cultivate resilient teams, embrace emerging technologies, and deliver the customer experience of the future.

Partnership Showcase Drives Industry Collaboration

Simpro customers are eager to learn how the broader Simpro ecosystem can help them unlock new levels of efficiency and growth. At Simprosium 2025, that perspective takes center stage in a mainstage fireside chat featuring Simpro leaders and key technology partners. Together, they'll share what's working in field service tech today, what's coming next, and the practical steps trades businesses can take right now to improve outcomes.

More than 20 partners will be on site across the London and Sydney events-including StripeFerrioandLentune-demonstrating how connected tools can streamline workflows, automate critical processes, and elevate the customer experience. Simprosium provides an opportunity for customers to experience the newly released Simpro Marketplace in person.

"We're thrilled to be at Simprosium 2025, connecting with the Simpro community and sharing how our integration and automation services help users save time, boost performance, and scale their business," said Mark Cody, Sales Marketing Director at Ferrio. "We're here to help service providers work smarter and grow."

Event Details

Simprosium 2025 will be held in London, U.K., on 23-24 October 2025, and in Sydney, Australia, on 13-14 November 2025.

About Simpro

Simpro is field service software for trade and field service businesses, offering best-in-class solutions that provide trade business leaders with a powerful workforce and business management platform that drives efficiency and growth. Simpro supports over 250,000 users worldwide, with offices in North America, Australia, New Zealand and the UK.

