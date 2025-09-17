Rimes Appoints Vijay Mayadas as President and Chief Executive Officer

New CEO Vijay Mayadas to Accelerate Rimes' Transformation into the "Intelligence Fabric" for the Investment Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rimes, a leading provider of enterprise data management and investment platform solutions to the global investment community, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vijay Mayadas as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mayadas, a seasoned FinTech executive with a track record of scaling global businesses and driving innovation in financial markets, succeeds Brad Hunt, who will assume the role of Vice Chair, Rimes Board of Directors.

With more than 25 years of pioneering experience at the intersection of technology, data, and financial services, Mayadas joins Rimes after 12 years at Broadridge Financial Solutions, where he most recently served as President of Capital Markets. In that role, he grew the business from $600 million to over $1 billion in recurring revenue and during his tenure helped drive the company's market capitalization from under $3 billion to nearly $30 billion. Mayadas also spearheaded the launch of industry-first innovations, including AI-powered trading platforms and distributed ledger solutions that are now processing trillions of dollars in monthly transactions.

Donal Smith, Chair of Rimes Board of Directors, commented: "Vijay is a world-class leader who brings an excellent track record of scaling global FinTech franchises and driving breakthrough product innovation. With deep, hands-on expertise in leveraging next-generation technologies, especially AI, Vijay is uniquely qualified to accelerate Rimes' strategy and lead the company in its next chapter of market leadership and growth."

"Rimes has built an extraordinarily successful business over the last 30 years - truly the gold standard in benchmark and index data," said Vijay Mayadas, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rimes. "I am incredibly excited about the opportunity in front of us. In a world of increasingly AI-driven workflows, the need for trusted, independent and highly-curated data - an "intelligence fabric" - is more critical than ever. There is no company better positioned than Rimes to fill that gap."

Backed by Five Arrows, the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co, Rimes has further built on its unique market leadership position at the heart of the global investment ecosystem, powered by deep partnerships with its blue-chip clients and an unparalleled network of 800+ data partners. This powerful ecosystem is the engine for Rimes' innovation, which has delivered mission-critical solutions across the entire investment lifecycle-from its gold-standard benchmark and ESG data to its sophisticated asset allocation and rebalancing platform for the world's most complex asset owners.

Under Mayadas' leadership, Rimes will accelerate its investment in this ecosystem-in its people, its technology, and its partnerships-to ensure every client is empowered to turn data into a true competitive advantage.

About Rimes

Rimes provides transformative enterprise data management solutions to the global investment community. Driven by our passion for solving the most complex data problems, we provide our clients with investment intelligence that powers more than US$ 75 trillion in AUM annually. The world's leading institutional investors, asset managers and service providers rely on Rimes to help them make better investment decisions using accurate information and industry-leading technology. For more information, please visit www.rimes.com.

About Five Arrows

Five Arrows is the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co and has over €29 billion in assets under management, with offices in Paris, London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Luxembourg.

With more than €10 billion of assets under management, the corporate private equity business of Five Arrows is focused on investing in companies with strong management teams; business models with high visibility of organic unit volume growth and strong unit economics; and multiple operational levers that can be used to unlock latent value. Sectors are limited to data and software, technology-enabled business services, and healthcare.

For more information, please visit https://www.rothschildandco.com/en/five-arrows/corporate-private-equity/

