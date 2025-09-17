FloQast Unveils AI Agent Builder and Expanded AI Capabilities to Redefine the Future of Accounting

FloQast pairs powerful new AI features and education programs to help accountants own the future of the profession

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2025, an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, today announced a slew of new AI-powered product and program innovations at its TakeControl annual event, taking place September 17-18, 2025. These advancements are designed to empower accountants to lead the future of the profession by harnessing artificial intelligence as a tool for strategic change. The announcements center on putting advanced AI capabilities and AI agent creation directly into the hands of accountants while providing the education and tools needed to upskill the profession and drive it forward.

"FloQast is using AI to elevate accountants and evolve the role for the better, enabling preparers to become strategic reviewers and equipping professionals with the tools and intelligence they need to thrive in this new era," said Mike Whitmire, Co-founder and CEO of FloQast, CPA*. "Our mission is not to displace accountants, but to empower them. It's about ensuring accountants own this transformation, lead the charge, and bridge the talent gap. This is how, together, we create the future of accounting we all want and need."

Central to the announcement is the ability to build custom AI agents within FloQast Transform. With this new feature, FloQast Transform empowers teams to create and manage their own custom AI Agents using natural language, with no coding required. This innovation gives accountants the power to automate specific, unique workflows that address their team's distinct needs and challenges, positioning them as business technologists and transformation experts.

" AI Agent Builder is a transformative tool that greatly improves the day-to-day productivity of accounting teams," said Chris Sluty, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, FloQast. "Teams can now easily create, test, and manage custom AI Agents that meet their specific business needs with no coding required, all while maintaining full control with human-in-the-loop review. This is about empowering every team member to drive real business impact. And to help every professional succeed with AI, we've designed the FloQast Certified Accountant program to equip them with skills needed to thrive as the profession evolves."

AI That Works Like Accountants Do

The platform also features a new set of expanded AI-powered capabilities that think and work like accountants do, including:

AI Detections : Continuously monitor general ledger (GL) transactions and flag errors ahead of the close using custom or AI-suggested rules.

: Continuously monitor general ledger (GL) transactions and flag errors ahead of the close using custom or AI-suggested rules. AI Testing : AI that intelligently reads and adds annotations to supporting documentation and provides a first pass on pass/fail conclusions for internal audits.

: AI that intelligently reads and adds annotations to supporting documentation and provides a first pass on pass/fail conclusions for internal audits. AI Variance Analysis: AI automatically detects and explains material variances in real-time, then traces them back to source transactions for flexible, dimensional reporting.



A Holistically Integrated Platform

Further enhancing its connected ecosystem, FloQast is introducing expanded platform integrations and functions geared toward enterprise companies. These capabilities extend the value of FloQast's AI Accounting Transformation Platform and differentiates it as a fully holistic ecosystem that keeps getting smarter thanks to continuous feedback from its users. Specific features include:

Workday GL Integration : A new direct integration to seamlessly pull general ledger data for reconciliation, variance analysis, and journal entry posting.

: A new direct integration to seamlessly pull general ledger data for reconciliation, variance analysis, and journal entry posting. Comprehensive Audit Testing : The expansion of robust testing functionality beyond Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) testing to support risk and operational audits.

: The expansion of robust testing functionality beyond Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) testing to support risk and operational audits. Report Builder: Create dynamic, audit-ready reports with a pivot-like interface that provides complete drill-through visibility to all your source transaction data.



Upskilling the Profession

Complementing these technological advancements, FloQast is committing to the professional development of the accounting community with the launch of FloQast Certified Accountant (FCA). This new certification program, available for free through FloQademy, is designed to bridge the talent gap and equip accountants with the skills needed to thrive in an AI-driven world.

The program's core purpose is to provide accountants with a resume-ready credential that showcases their expertise in leveraging FloQast's AI-driven platform. To become a FloQast Certified Accountant, participants must complete badges across FloQast's four core solutions: Close, Compliance, Record to Report, and AI.

Accounting and finance professionals are encouraged to explore FloQast's Transformation Platform and sign up for the free FCA program on FloQademy to begin their upskilling journey and own the future.

*inactive

